Auburn expects to seek extension of development moratorium

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

AUBURN — Auburn city staff plans to recommend extending the temporary moratorium on certain multifamily and private dormitory developments while studies of stormwater drainage, sewer capacity, traffic and zoning regulations continue.

City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch provided an update during the Auburn City Council’s Oct. 20 meeting, outlining progress made since the moratorium was adopted Nov. 18, 2025.

The moratorium applies to certain developments in the Urban Core and Urban Neighborhood-West zoning districts and is scheduled to expire Nov. 30 unless the council votes to extend it.

Crouch said the city’s consultants have made progress on several studies, but additional time is needed to incorporate their findings into updated development regulations.

“Our studies are wrapping up,” Crouch said. “Some models aren’t finishing, but we need all of that data to inform the final step, which is our changes to our design and construction manuals, zoning ordinance, etc.”

She said staff intends to recommend an extension before the current moratorium expires.

Much of the work involves evaluating aging infrastructure in older portions of Auburn and determining how additional development could affect existing systems.

The city’s stormwater consultant, Neel-Schaffer Inc., has completed modeling of existing drainage conditions and confirmed some previously suspected problems. The next steps include identifying possible improvements and evaluating their costs and benefits.

Crouch cautioned that the findings should not be interpreted as evidence of widespread infrastructure failures or problems caused solely by new development.

The stormwater review and proposed policy amendments are expected to require another five to six months, including stakeholder meetings.

A separate sanitary sewer study is examining existing wastewater collection capacity and how the system would perform if properties in the affected districts were fully developed under current regulations.

That modeling is expected to be completed in late November, with a final report anticipated in early January.

“Every new project has been doing its part,” Crouch said. “It has been upsizing pipes. We have partnered. We have done other things. But we’re looking at this comprehensively.”

Traffic and zoning changes

Transportation consultant Kimley-Horn is studying traffic patterns, intersection performance and projected growth, including how vehicles move through downtown and the Auburn University area.

Crouch said the city is already implementing some improvements identified during the study.

At Toomer’s Corner, signal timing adjustments have shortened the traffic light cycle from approximately four minutes and 15 seconds to about two minutes and 40 seconds.

Crouch said the city is also examining potential improvements to turn lanes, intersections, sidewalks and bicycle facilities.

Meanwhile, planning consultants are evaluating zoning regulations that govern the type and density of development permitted in the affected districts.

Among the possibilities being studied are changes that would allow smaller properties to be redeveloped independently rather than encouraging developers to combine multiple parcels into larger projects.

“If you have a small parcel, you should be allowed to redevelop it,” Crouch said, describing the approach under consideration.

She said zoning recommendations could be ready within four to six months, although final approval of amendments could extend into spring 2027.

Council members discussed holding a work session for a more detailed presentation of the studies and their timelines before considering an extension.

Crouch suggested Oct. 29 as a possible date, noting that the meeting would be open to the public.

“Of course, the city council ultimately needs to decide given certain choices which directions they want to go,” she said.

Eastlyn subdivision annexation and rezoning

The council approved the annexation and rezoning of approximately 14.22 acres near Miracle Road and Woodward Oaks Trail for the proposed Eastlyn subdivision.

The property was rezoned from Rural to Development District Housing.

During the public hearing, adjoining property owner Jesse Shealey expressed support for the development while raising concerns about a proposed street connection, commonly called a stub-out, extending toward neighboring property.

“My family as neighbors, we support this development,” Shealey said. “Not only do we support this development, we support the growth that is happening here in Auburn with all the developments.”

Shealey said the primary concern involves the proposed street connection and how it could affect her family’s property.

She also encouraged city leaders to continue working toward paving Miracle Road.

“I hope that you all will continue to support the efforts in getting Miracle Road paved,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten acknowledged the concerns and discussed the need for road improvements as development continues in the area.

City officials explained that the proposed street connection can be evaluated during the development review process. The subdivision’s preliminary plat remains subject to Planning Commission consideration.

City Hall improvements and fire rescue truck

The council approved a $1,053,983 contract with Gamble Winter Construction LLC for safety and functional improvements to City Hall.

Council members also authorized the purchase of a 2026 Williams Fire light-duty rescue truck for $334,367.

City officials said $200,000 of the purchase will be covered through a federal grant.

During discussion, Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman asked about the vehicle’s ability to provide fire suppression while moving.

Crouch explained that the truck includes a feature known as “pump and roll,” allowing firefighters to spray water or other suppression materials while the vehicle is moving.

“And it’s not a capability we currently have,” Crouch said.

The vehicle is expected to be assigned to Fire Station No. 5 in Auburn Technology Park South, providing convenient access to Interstate 85 and other major roadways.

Moreman also pointed out that emergency medical response would be another important function of the vehicle.

Crouch agreed and discussed the city’s expanded advanced life-support services, which allow firefighters to provide a higher level of emergency medical care before patients are transported.

She said Auburn firefighters have responded to more than 6,000 emergency medical calls since 2023.

“And now we can do all that and it’s saving lives and reducing further damage for folks and keeping families calmer and getting our citizens or visitors all the help they need as quickly as possible,” Crouch said.

Dawson praised the council’s investment in public safety, particularly the expansion of advanced life-support services.

“It’s really made a difference,” Dawson said.

Traffic regulations and other business

The council approved a reduction in the speed limit on a portion of North College Street from 55 mph to 50 mph, subject to approval by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The affected area is near Cary Creek Parkway and the planned connection with Yarbrough Farms Boulevard.

Additional ordinances establish a no-parking zone on Downs Way, three stop signs in the Northgate subdivision and two stop signs and a 25-mph speed limit sign in the Parker Creek subdivision.

The council also approved several contracts, including $177,562 for landscape maintenance of medians, roundabouts and selected streetscapes; $99,742.38 for Clark Avenue resurfacing; and $120,000 for annual tree removal, stump grinding and pruning.

Other expenditures included $47,331.80 for a 911 call recording system upgrade, $46,787.51 for Adobe software subscriptions and $43,055.64 for Ethernet services.

The council adopted the 2025-30 East Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, which identifies potential hazards and mitigation strategies across a 12-county region.

Officials explained that the plan addresses potential disasters including tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, drought and wildfires. Participating jurisdictions must maintain an approved plan to remain eligible for certain federal hazard mitigation grants.

Cary Woods residents continue raising concerns

During the citizens’ open forum, several Cary Woods residents returned to the council to express concerns about a proposed residential development between College and Sanders streets.

Chad Cunningham said a petition opposing a proposed access point onto Sanders Street had grown to 607 signatures.

He expressed particular concern about additional traffic near Cary Woods Elementary School and asked city officials to consider an alternative connection to College Street.

Cunningham said he believes the connection to College Street should be completed rather than postponed until a later phase of development.

Kathleen Ingram, a former teacher at Cary Woods, also opposed the proposed Sanders Street connection.

“It is not a place where we need more traffic. We just don’t,” Ingram said.

She described Cary Woods as a long-established neighborhood where residents frequently walk, jog and ride bicycles.

Ingram also expressed concern about tree removal and the potential impact of development on the neighborhood’s character.

“Please use your influence and keep our community the nice little area that it is,” she told council members.

Dr. Joanna Abram, another Cary Woods resident, urged city leaders to consider the potential long-term effects of additional development and traffic on neighborhood safety.

Abram said she understands that Auburn will continue changing but wants public safety concerns taken seriously during the approval process.

Following the residents’ remarks, a council member asked whether the development would return to the City Council for consideration.

Crouch explained that subdivision approvals fall under the Planning Commission’s authority.

“They have to approve a subdivision if it meets the criteria set forth in their regulations,” she said.

The council did not take action on the Cary Woods development during the meeting.

Mayor Ron Anders also reminded residents that the annual State of the City address will take place Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gogue Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.