BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council on Nov. 17 extended the city’s freeze on new apartment complexes and private dormitories in and around downtown for nine more months, keeping it in place through Aug. 31, 2027.

Ward 4 Council Member Tyler Adams moved to shorten it despite city staff’s request for a 12-month extension through Nov. 30, 2027.

“I believe that this has been out there for a year already. I think that we should be able to get this done in a nine-month period rather than a 12-month period,” Adams said.

Adams, Ward 2 Council Member Kirsten Milenkovitch, Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten, Ward 7 Council Member Max Coblentz and Ward 8 Council Member Tommy Dawson voted for the amendment.

Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor, Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman and Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons voted against it.

The council then approved the extension as amended, with Fitch Taylor casting the lone vote against it.

The moratorium, first adopted Nov. 18, 2025, was set to expire Nov. 30. When the council first approved it, members were told 18 months would be enough to finish the work. With the extension, it will now last about 21 months.

City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said staff asked for 12 more months after hearing from council members at a Nov. 4 work session and a meeting last week, where some wanted plenty of time. She said staff can finish its studies and recommendations on time, but adopting new rules depends on the Planning Commission, the council and state legal advertising requirements for zoning changes.

“Staff can control aspects of the end of studies and our recommendations,” Crouch said. “We have no direct control over the approval timeline from both the Planning Commission and City Council.”

Because of those advertising requirements, staff has to finish its work about three months before the moratorium ends. Under a nine-month extension, that leaves about six months.

Crouch said staff could have its recommendations ready by then, but she would not guarantee the rules could be advertised and adopted in time. She said moratoriums in this area over the past 15 years or so have regularly been extended in six-month increments as new issues come up.

A 12-month schedule included in Tuesday’s meeting documents calls for interviews with council and Planning Commission members, stakeholder meetings starting in January and a public open house. The city will then draft a concept plan, propose zoning ordinance changes and hold work sessions with both bodies.

The schedule was written for the original 12-month request.

Crouch said there was nothing to show people yet when council members asked her why no stakeholder meetings were held during the moratorium’s first year.

The freeze covers multiple-unit developments and private dormitories in two zoning districts: the Urban Core, including the College Edge Overlay District, and Urban Neighborhood-West.

The ordinance says data indicates the density of these developments “is exceeding or will soon exceed” what the city’s utilities, roads and other infrastructure can handle in those areas.

The meeting documents also outline progress on infrastructure studies begun under the original moratorium.

The city has modeled its stormwater system and identified ways to reduce flooding, and policy recommendations and design standards are next.

Engineers have also built a model of the sanitary sewer system and are testing how much growth it can handle at different densities.

Finally, a traffic model of the city’s intersections is complete, and preliminary findings will shape new standards for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other modes of travel.

As a result, the city has hired a consultant to help write new zoning rules for the two districts.

Crouch said the city can’t exempt smaller projects from the freeze. The zoning ordinance defines multiple-unit development as a use type, and it doesn’t distinguish between a 75-bed project and an 800-bed one. She added the new zoning rules and the engineering manuals also have to be written together, so the work can’t be done piece by piece.

However, Crouch said staff plans to recommend allowing some smaller-scale housing types that current rules prohibit in the area.

“The lens when we did this 10, 15 years ago was different than it is today,” she said. “We have current property owners caught up in things they would like to do that they’re not currently allowed to do.”

Witten said the moratorium had “wrapped up some projects that probably should be approved.”

Brett Basquin, chief engineer and a founding principal of Foresite Group, a local development company with a financial stake in private dormitory projects near downtown Auburn, spoke against the extension before the council voted.

“I just think it’s impractical to expect a landowner to not be able to do anything on his land for two years,” Basquin said. “I think what we’re using a moratorium for right now is the guise of trying to make political decisions in regards to how development goes downtown, and I just wholeheartedly disagree with that.”

Crouch said the work is limited to what the moratorium was meant to address.

“We need to be focused on what the moratorium was about and not everything else,” she said. “We’re not going to hold things up over likes. These are musts having to do with what we’ve learned from these recent studies.”

In other business, the council: