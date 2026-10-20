Proposed rental ordinance draws public comments

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The proposed ordinance establishing licensing and taxation requirements for commercial, residential and short-term rentals, including commercial self-service storage rentals, drew comments from residents during Tuesday’s Opelika City Council meeting.

Ward 4 Council Member Chuck Beams introduced the ordinance for its first reading.

Three residents spoke against the proposal, while one expressed support.

Nelson Marsh spoke in favor of the revised ordinance, explaining that he had initially opposed the proposal because he believed its language was too broad and raised concerns about protections for property owners

Marsh said revisions to the ordinance had addressed those concerns. He also argued that taxing rental properties could provide a more stable revenue source for the city, reducing its dependence on development and sales tax revenue.

“I would be in support of this tax at 1% on residential, even up to two or two and a half percent,” Marsh said.

Marsh expressed confidence in the city’s handling of business licenses but cautioned against using the ordinance to selectively deny licenses to property owners.

Richard Oden, who said he owns 32 rental properties in Opelika, objected to the additional financial burden on property owners already facing rising insurance, property taxes and maintenance expenses.

“It is not fair that I have to pay more in taxes,” Oden said.

Oden, who retired from UPS after 25 years, said he built his rental portfolio with the expectation that it would provide retirement income. He also expressed concerns that the ordinance could allow the city to deny or revoke rental business licenses.

“If I do something wrong or I have some mad tenants, they have a chance to shut me down, not give me my license,” he said.

Patsy White, who owns a duplex, questioned taxing gross rental revenue rather than profits. She said repairs to one rental unit, including heating and air conditioning equipment, a water heater and a stove, had exceeded $11,000 this year.

“I’m not going to make anything off that unit this year,” White said.

White also questioned city spending priorities and urged council members to be responsible stewards of taxpayer money.

Emily Key, a rental property owner, acknowledged the city’s reduction of the proposed rental tax from 1.5% to 1% but expressed concerns about the business licensing requirements.

She argued that Alabama’s landlord-tenant laws already govern the relationship between property owners and tenants and that allowing the city to deny or revoke rental licenses could potentially displace residents.

The ordinance was introduced for its first reading and will be on the next agenda on Nov. 3 for a vote.

Kingston recognized for responsibility

Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch recognized Henry Kingston for demonstrating responsibility and leadership among his peers, particularly through his involvement in Boy Scouts.

Rauch said Kingston serves as a positive example for younger children and helps make others feel welcome.

“He also takes the responsibility of being a young leader amongst his peers, and I can tell you what there are kids that definitely look up to Henry and what he does and what he means to them,” Rauch said.

Rauch emphasized the importance of developing young leaders who will help shape Opelika’s future.

“And we aren’t simply raising the next generation to inherit our great city; we are raising them to take care of it,” Rauch said.

Rauch said it was an honor to nominate Kingston for the city’s character trait of the month, responsibility.

Mayor Eddie Smith read the proclamation recognizing Kingston for his character and contributions to the community.

“Others will see your good works and model your actions. Please be encouraged to continue making a difference in the city of life and throughout the world,” Smith said.

Fire station, intersection contracts approved

The council approved contracts totaling more than $8.4 million for construction of a new fire station and improvements to the Andrews Road and Northpark Drive intersection during its Oct. 20 meeting.

The council approved a $7.88 million contract with Beasley Construction Services for construction of Opelika Fire Station No. 2.

Nine bids were received for the project. Beasley submitted a base bid of $7.899 million, with a $19,000 deduction bringing the contract amount to $7.88 million. Funding for the project will come from the city’s unassigned funds.

The council also approved a $564,110.50 contract with Landmark Grading Co. Inc. for the Andrews Road and Northpark Drive Concrete Intersection Project.

Four bids were received, with Landmark submitting the lowest bid meeting specifications. Funding for that project will also come from unassigned funds.

Consent agenda

The council approved several items on its consent agenda, including:

A special retail alcohol license for The SoCo House LLC;

A downtown street closure for the Christmas in a Railroad Town event scheduled for Dec. 11;

A $90,000 purchase order with GeoMarvel LLC for 12 months of geographic information system (GIS) managed services;

A $36,801.77 purchase of Kiteworks private data network software through CDW Government LLC;

A three-year agreement with Esri for GIS mapping software totaling $126,600, or $42,200 annually;

An application for and acceptance of a $23,099 2026 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for the Opelika Police Department;

Annual excess loss insurance with Lloyd’s;

An amendment to the organizational chart of the Opelika Planning Department;

Fiscal 2027 appropriation contracts with the following organizations:

Envision Opelika Foundation: $25,000;

Lee County Rabies Officer: $6,000, paid in $500 monthly installments;

Lee County Youth Development Center: $30,000, paid quarterly;

Opelika First Class Pre-K Academy: $21,000;

Opelika Main Street: $60,000;

PRF Teaching Ministry: $60,000;

Storybook Farm: $25,000;

The Dream Day Foundation: $10,000;

Food Bank of East Alabama: $25,000;

Museum of East Alabama: $35,000;

J.W. Darden Foundation: $5,000

The council also approved a special appropriation and contract for services with the Envision Opelika Foundation totaling $136,176 for renovation of the Barbara H. Patton Southside Center for the Arts.

Dog tethering ordinance

Council members held the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s regulations governing the tethering of dogs.

The proposed ordinance generally prohibits tethering a dog to a stationary object unless a trolley system meeting specified requirements is used.

Among other requirements, the tether could not be unreasonably heavy in relation to the dog, could not allow the animal to leave the owner’s property and could only be attached to one dog. The tether would have to be attached to a properly fitted collar or harness. Logging chains, choke collars and pinch collars could not be used for tethering.

The proposal also requires that tethered dogs have continuous access to adequate food, water and shelter and includes requirements intended to prevent entanglement, injury or strangulation.