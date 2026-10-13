Obituaries | Week of Oct. 12, 2026

EARL NORTON

Earl Norton, 88, of Auburn, died on Oct. 3, 2026. Earl was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Nov. 13, 1937, to Earl Wood and Fannie Lee Norton. He grew up in rural Etowah County where he saw the sun and moon rise over Lookout Mountain. He graduated from Etowah High School and went on to Auburn University, where he played trumpet in the Auburn University Marching Band, participated in Naval ROTC and earned a bachelor of science in agricultural science in 1960 and a master’s degree in agronomy and soils in 1964. Upon graduation Earl served on active duty with the U.S. Navy before beginning his career with the U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service (formerly the Soil Conservation Service).

Earl retired in 1994 with 37 years of federal service and immediately began his second career as a natural resources consultant for erosion and sediment control planning in the private and public sectors of the construction industry. He taught a conservation course at Auburn University, coordinated a statewide erosion and sediment control program in construction stormwater for the Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee and worked as a specialist in the program.

Earl believed strongly in professional development and obtained certifications as a Professional Agronomist, Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control, Crop Advisor and Prescribed Burn Manager. He was a long-time member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, the International Erosion Control Association, the American Society of Agronomy, the Soil Science Society of America and several state-level organizations. He received numerous recognitions and honors for his contributions to the field. He was inducted into the Hall of Honor by the Auburn University Agricultural Alumni Club and honored as a Fellow of the SWCS, a Sustained Contributor of the IECA and the Soil Conservationist of the Year and Water Conservationist of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Association.

In addition to his career pursuits, Earl was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for 50 years. He was also a long-term member and driving force behind the Methodist Men organization, serving in many leadership roles over the years including president and kitchen manager.

In 1999, Earl purchased a small forest (“Earl Wood”) near Camp Hill, Alabama, where he enjoyed practicing his certifications on the land. He believed that work as a conservationist is a noble calling, and his intent was to work as long as his health permitted, which is exactly what he did. Whenever he had an opportunity to tell his story, Earl acknowledged that he was a product of family, farm, church, education, friends, networking and hard work. Life exceeded his expectations, and he perceived himself fortunate beyond description.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wood and Fannie Lee Norton, and his brother, John Norton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Norton; son, Tony (Lisa) Norton of Auburn; son, Daniel (Susan) Norton of Auburn; grandchildren, Brad Norton (Sean Flowers) of Rochester, New York, Ashley (Levi) Sexton of Cartersville, Georgia, Payne Norton of Birmingham and Camille Norton of Auburn.

A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Earl L. Norton Memorial Scholarship Fund or Auburn United Methodist Church.

Contributions for the Memorial Scholarship Fund may be made by check, payable to the Alabama Chapter of SWCS with “Earl L. Norton Memorial Scholarship Fund” included in the memo line, and mailed to:

Alabama Chapter of SWCS,

PO Box 116, Auburn, AL

36831-0116

Those wishing to contribute online may do so through the Memorial Scholarship Fund donation page www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/earl-l-norton-memorial-scholarship-fund.

RONALD PERRY WILSON

Opelika lost a true legend on Sunday, Oct. 4, when Ronald Perry Wilson passed away peacefully after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Ronnie loved deeply and faithfully served his family, friends, clients and community throughout his life. Born on July 27, 1951, in Opelika, Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wilson and Jeanette Wilson Meadows.

He is survived by his loving wife and childhood sweetheart of nearly 49 years, Jane Campbell Wilson; his brother, David Wilson; his sister, Lynne Wilson Hudson (Jeff); his children, Perri Wilson Speigner (Levale), Ticer Wilson (Emily) and Mary Carlton Wilson Grantham (Joe); and his greatest joys, his grandchildren, Campbell Speigner, Grant Speigner and Banks Grantham. He is also survived by his nephews, Wilson and Andrew Hudson.

Ronnie was a banker who faithfully served his clients for more than 50 years at banks throughout Lee County. A proud graduate of Opelika High School’s Class of 1969, he passionately supported all things Opelika and dedicated countless hours to making his hometown a better place. Although Ronnie was a Bama fan at heart, he graduated from Auburn University in 1973.

His community service included serving as a member and later chairman of the Opelika Industrial Development Board. He also served on the Opelika Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was a dedicated member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club for more than 47 years. Ronnie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Opelika for 48 years, where he was a member of George Hammett’s Special Bible Class.

A devoted supporter of Opelika Athletics, especially football and baseball, Ronnie never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Opelika Bulldogs. He coached Dixie Boys Baseball and served on the Dixie Youth Board, investing in the lives of countless young athletes. In recognition of his lifelong commitment to the community, Ronnie was presented with the 2026 Spirit of Opelika Award by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond his professional and civic contributions, Ronnie found joy in the simple things, fishing with family and friends, grilling or frying just about anything and gathering a crowd together to eat, laugh and enjoy one another.

Above all else, Ronnie loved being a husband, father and grandfather. Nothing made him happier than supporting his children and grandchildren as they pursued their passions. Whether attending dance recitals, choir concerts, baseball games or cheerleading events, Ronnie was always there, cheering them on with pride and enthusiasm. His unwavering love and support will remain one of his greatest legacies.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Spencer Cancer Center for the exceptional care provided throughout Ronnie’s treatment journey. They especially wish to thank Dr. Brandon Johnson, Snow Todd, Jessica Morgan and Jamie Ritchie for consistently going above and beyond. The family also extends its heartfelt appreciation to Compassus Hospice for their kindness, compassion and care.

Visitation was held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Opelika on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. A graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery immediately followed. Arrangements were handled by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Eddie Smith, Rainer Meadows, Stan Martin, David Scott, Crawford Melton, Lynn Hunnicutt, Ricky Mimms, Tutt Barrett, George Pierce and Dean Franklin. Honorary pallbearers were Fuller Young, Smitty Young, Whit Cooper, Tyler Moore, Tyrese Pitts, Carson Holcey-Billingsley and Camden Pilate.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Opelika High School Baseball Program via Bart Butler, First Baptist Church of Opelika or Spencer Cancer Center.

Ronnie’s life was defined by faith, service, generosity and love for those around him. His impact on his family, his friends and the Opelika community will be felt for generations to come.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

MICHELLE OCIE BRACKNELL

Michelle Ocie Bracknell, born Nov. 18, 1955, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 3, 2026, surrounded by love and the memories of a life devoted to her family. She was 70 years old.

Michelle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found great joy in her family and treasured the time spent making memories with those she loved. She was known for her caring heart, her love of family and the many ways she gave herself to those around her. Michelle especially enjoyed decorating cakes and spent many years working as a bakery manager. She also loved family vacations, cruises, trips to the beach and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Michelle is survived by her children, Randall (Carol) Bracknell, Brandon (Mandy) Bracknell, Amanda (Kenneth) Brown and James Scott Bracknell. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Autumn Bracknell, Hunter Bracknell, Brooklyn Bracknell (Brazil Santos), Corey (Grace) Bracknell, Codey (Justice) Bracknell, Haleigh Wilkerson, Sierra (Will) Austin, Ethan Brown, Selena Brown and Brittney Brown; along with 18 great-grandchildren, who brought great joy and love into her life.

She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Monroe and Jenny Moore, along with many other family members and loved ones who will forever cherish her memory.

Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, JB Bracknell Jr.; her mother, Juanita Truitt; her father, Charlie Monroe; and her sister, Brenda Kimble.

Visitation was held Oct. 9 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service that immediately followed at Garden Hills Cemetery. Though her presence will be deeply missed, Michelle’s love, laughter and memories will live on through the family she loved so dearly. Her greatest legacy is the love she gave and the lives she touched. Rest peacefully, Momma. Your love will forever remain in our hearts.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

MARION FAYE BRANNEN

Marion Faye Brannen, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 7, 2026.

Faye was born June 13, 1947, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Bill and Marion Green. She was married to her best friend, William “Bill” Brannen, for 31 years. They shared a life full of friendship, adventure, Auburn sports and treasured time with family and friends.

She was the loving mother of Shawn Willis and his wife, Lori; and Shannon Willis and his wife, Gidget. She delighted in her grandchildren: Chelsie, Ashley, Katie, Austin, Sadie, Mary Michael and Shannon, as well as her 11 great-grandchildren.

Faye was a gifted artist and loved sketching, crocheting, puzzles, playing dominoes and cards with friends, storytelling and coloring with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest hobby, however, was her beautiful garden, which became the inspiration for many of the stories she shared with her family.

Faye was known for her deep love and generous hospitality. Whether through a good meal, a sweet treat, a listening ear or a peaceful place to rest, she had a special way of making people feel at home. She also gave generously of her time to encourage and comfort others.

Above all, Faye loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her Bible was always close at hand beside her favorite chair, where she enjoyed watching the birds outside her window.

Her favorite song, Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” beautifully reflected the way Faye lived — with joy, gratitude, wonder and a deep love for the people around her.

She will be remembered for her faith, her warmth, her creativity, her beautiful garden and the love she poured so freely into her family and friends.

LUCIOUS “CLEVE” CLARK

Lucious “Cleve” Cleveland Clark, 68, of LaFayette, passed away on Oct. 10, 2026, at his home. Born and raised in Opelika, he was the son of the late Thomas Clark and Ruby Rozier Clark.

Cleve devoted 33 years to the Opelika Police Department, serving the citizens of Opelika from May 3, 1978, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2011. He was sworn in as a police officer in 1982 and rose to corporal in 1989, sergeant in 1990, and lieutenant in 1992. He retired as a lieutenant, a rank he held for nearly two decades.

After retiring, Cleve enjoyed traveling with his children and grandchildren, and he lived on his farm in LaFayette until his passing. He loved farming, and he treasured boyhood memories of trips to South Georgia, where he spent happy days on the farmland of his extended family, the Stricklands. He also cherished his close network of friends and made a point of talking with them by phone every week. Above all, he loved his family fiercely and was always there when they needed him.

He is survived by his daughter, Ruby Elizabeth (Beth) Heath, and her husband, Jack Heath; his son, Bryan Cleveland Clark, and his wife, Natalie Perez Clark; his brother, Tom Clark; and five grandchildren: Lucious, Clark, Turner and Ellis Heath; and Owen Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

JENNIFER LEANNE HOOD

Jennifer LeAnne Hood, age 54, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2026, at Arbor Lake Health, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jennifer was born in Montgomery and spent nearly her entire life in the communities of Notasulga, Opelika and Auburn. These places were home to Jennifer, and throughout her life, she touched the hearts of those who knew and loved her in her own special way.

Jennifer graduated from Auburn High School, where she earned a special education certificate. She was among the first students with special needs to have the opportunity to participate in the graduation ceremony, a meaningful milestone that made her journey all the more special. Jennifer went on to work for approximately 12 years at the Achievement Center and Easter Seals, where she spent her time learning, growing and being part of a community. She later continued sharing her time and presence as a volunteer at Arbor Springs Nursing Home, where she brought her own special light to those around her.

Jennifer’s life was a reminder that every person has a special place in this world and that the simplest moments can leave the most lasting impressions. She was deeply loved by her family, who remained by her side and surrounded her with love throughout her life and in her final moments.

Jennifer is survived by her loving parents, Lamar and Twynette Hood; her sisters, Tonya Hood, Amy Joy Hood; her brother, Jason Hood; uncle, Kenneth of Notasulga, Alabama; her aunt Betty Eason of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her beloved niece, Lennah Dickinson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and all those whose lives she touched.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her sister Anna Hood; and uncle Thomas Eason.

Though Jennifer’s time here has come to an end, the love her family holds for her will never fade. She will forever remain a cherished daughter, sister, aunt and loved one, remembered with tenderness and held close in the hearts of those who knew her.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn.

In lieu of Flowers the family request that any donations be made to Women’s Hope Medical Clinic.

NANCY CAROLYN MIRACLE BROWN

Nancy Carolyn Miracle Brown, 80, of Opelika passed away on Oct. 10, 2026. She was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in Berea, Kentucky, to Earl and Louise Miracle. She moved to Auburn, where she met her future husband. She became a resident of Opelika and member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown; daughter, Angela Brown; son, Charles Eric Brown; brother, Jason; and sister, Kay.

Survivors include her son, Jeffery Brown; sisters, Margaret Miracle and Wilma Miracle; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Pugh and Elna Brown; as well as extended family members.

A graveside service was held Oct. 13 at Garden Hill Cemetery with Dr. Bob Karcher officiating.

There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.