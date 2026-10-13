Commission approves subdivision, park grant agreement

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission approved a five-lot subdivision along Alabama Highway 51 and an agreement related to improvements at Loachapoka Park during its Oct. 13 meeting.

Commissioners approved the final plat for the Sumner — AL Highway 51 Division of Parcel 3 in District 4. The subdivision, owned by Michael and Lynn Sumner, encompasses 5.05 acres and will create five lots, with the smallest measuring 0.51 acres. No new streets are proposed as part of the development.

According to the Lee County Highway Department, the plat met the minimum requirements of the county’s subdivision and land development regulations. Adjacent property owners were notified of the proposed division by letter Sept. 17.

The item returned to the commission under old business after previously appearing before commissioners.

Loachapoka Park Outdoor Fitness Project

Commissioners also approved an addendum to an existing agreement with the town of Loachapoka concerning the Loachapoka Park Outdoor Fitness Project.

Ryan Norris, director of Parks and Grounds Maintenance, told the commission the county had applied for funding through Mid-South RC&D and learned last month that it had been awarded the full amount requested. Following guidance from the Lee-Russell Council of Governments, the county prepared the addendum to clarify each party’s responsibilities under the grant.

Lee County will remain the grant recipient and will administer the funding and manage completion of the project. The Town of Loachapoka will provide access to the property and assist with documentation, inspections, reporting and other requirements needed to complete the improvements.

Norris said the existing responsibilities of the county and town will not otherwise change. The addendum recognizes that the final phase of the county’s portion of the project will be funded through the Resource Conservation and Development grant.

The agreement also authorizes county employees, contractors and representatives to access town-owned property as needed to plan, construct, install, inspect and complete the improvements. Any material changes to the project’s scope, location, design or intended use that affect the town’s responsibilities will require coordination with the town and, when required, its written approval.

Following completion of the project, Loachapoka will be responsible for routine operation, maintenance and care of the improvements unless otherwise agreed to in writing.

Jeremiah Taylor

During the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Drury recognized Jeremiah Taylor, a seventh-grader at Smiths Station Junior High School and member of the Phenix City Little League All-Star Team.

Taylor, who has played baseball for about seven years, plays first base and pitches, with pitching being his favorite position. Drury noted that one of Taylor’s favorite memories from the season was winning the regional tournament.

Taylor was on the mound when Phenix City eliminated the Northwest team from Tacoma, Washington, during the Little League World Series.

Drury thanked Taylor and his parents for attending the meeting and congratulated him on his accomplishments. As part of the consent agenda, commissioners approved minutes from the Sept. 28 meeting, ratified claims and procurement-card transactions and announced one position on the Beulah Utilities Board.

The commission also entered an executive session regarding potential litigation.