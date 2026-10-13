Central-Phenix City extends dominance over rival Smiths Station

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Hurricane Isaias forced a schedule change, but it did little to alter the outcome of the 35th “Backyard Brawl.”

Central High School overwhelmed Smiths Station High School 63-0 at T.C. Britton Field on Oct. 10, extending its winning streak in the rivalry to 18 games and recording its seventh shutout during that span. The No. 2-ranked Red Devils (6-1, 5-0) secured the most lopsided victory in series history, improving their all-time record against the Panthers (1-7, 0-5) to 30-5. Smiths Station’s last win came in 2008.

Central wasted little time taking control, scoring six touchdowns on its first 19 offensive snaps of the first half to build a 42-0 halftime lead.

Jayshaun Woodhouse scored three touchdowns on runs of 32, 1 and 41 yards, while Bobby Coleman threw two TD passes. Branden Brown also returned a punt 59 yards for a score in the first quarter.

“We feel like we’re a championship team,” said Central head coach Cody Flournoy. “The 6A championship is going to be played on a Saturday. We’re just trying to get better before the playoffs and execute at a high level, and I saw that today.”

The Panthers struggled to sustain drives, crossing midfield just twice in the first half. Their first trip into Central territory ended with a turnover on downs at the Red Devils’ 30 yard line. The second ended with a fumble during a handoff from M.J. Vining to Ayden Vann.

Central capitalized immediately. On the next play, Coleman connected with Jadan Lowe for an 84-yard TD pass. Coleman added another scoring strike before halftime, finding Braylen Averett on a crossing route for an 11-yard TD.

The Red Devils maintained their dominance after the break, adding three TDs as a running clock shortened the second half.

Coleman threw his third TD pass of the afternoon in the third quarter, hitting Octavius Staton from 6 yards out. Central added another special-teams score to open the fourth quarter when Javon Jakes scooped up a bouncing punt and returned it 45 yards for a TD.

The final score came on a bizarre sequence that turned into a highlight for backup quarterback Jamaurie Jaspar. On his first snap in the fourth quarter, a wayward snap sailed over his head. Jaspar recovered the ball and raced down the sideline for a 41-yard TD, giving Central its record scoring total against Smiths Station. Jack Ciancio added the extra point to make it official.

Defensively, Central kept the Panthers off the scoreboard for the first time this season. Caleb Crenshaw and Marcus Price repeatedly disrupted Smiths Station’s backfield as Trevon Kee and Luke Sexton combined for fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Woodhouse credited his teammates for helping fuel the blowout victory.

“I just want to thank ‘Coach Flo’ for giving me the opportunity, and I couldn’t do it without my [offensive line],” he said.

The victory also marked a homecoming for Flournoy, a 1998 Smiths Station graduate who is in his first season leading Central. After winning a state championship with Jackson High School last season, Flournoy has the Red Devils positioned among Alabama’s Class 6A contenders. Central also currently leads Class 6A Region 2.

The Red Devils will host Carver High School (5-3, 4-1) next week. The Wolverines are tied with No. 7 Auburn High School for second in the region.

“We’ve got an odd turnaround because we played on a Saturday, but I think we’ll be alright,” Flournoy said. “Carver’s got a chance to win the region, so we have to come out and play. I think our guys know what’s in front of them.”

Next, Smiths Station will travel to No. 9 Opelika High School (3-3, 3-2) for a region matchup. The Bulldogs are coming off a 49-28 victory over Dothan High School. The Panthers will then close their season with a road game against Auburn (5-2, 4-1) on Friday, Oct. 23.