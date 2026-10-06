Late touchdowns doom Glenwood against UMS-Wright

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Glenwood School suffered its third straight loss, falling apart late in the fourth quarter of a 36-32 defeat to No. 3 UMS-Wright Preparatory School in its homecoming game on Oct. 2.

The Gators (3-3, 1-2) led by 10 points with 4:02 remaining in the game before surrendering two touchdown drives in the blink of an eye as the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0) snatched the lead.

Both scoring drives came in less than two minutes total, accounting for Max Fowler’s fourth and fifth TDs of the night.

“It’s heartbreaking because our kids fought their tails off, and it’s a game we should have won,” Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to finish a ball game. That’s the bottom line.”

Fowler finished the game with five TDs — four passing and one rushing. The Bulldogs compiled 364 yards of total offense as Fowler went 14-for-23 for 194 yards.

On the other hand, the Gators recorded 330 yards of total offense. Trey Claridy threw three TD passes, and Nate Malone had three total TDs — two rushing and one receiving.

Most notably, the offense scored 18 points in the second half after scoring just once in the second half in each of the past two weeks. Two weeks ago, Glenwood led St. Paul’s 27-17 at halftime and went on to lose 38-33.

This game was different from the losses the past two weeks to St. Paul’s and Montgomery Catholic. Glenwood maintained control through 44 minutes of the contest, but it collapsed in the final moments.

“I knew our kids would respond, and we did,” Nelson said. “Any time the roster size is that different, I commend our players for fighting hard.”

Glenwood took a 14-7 lead into halftime after limiting UMS-Wright’s offense to just 87 total yards and one TD in the opening half. The Bulldogs struggled to sustain drives early on, with their first three possessions resulting in two turnovers on downs and a punt.

Chances were looking good for the Gators when they opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive TDs.

To start the quarter, Claridy connected with Kason Peterson on a TD for the second time of the night. After UMS-Wright lost a fumble through the end zone for a touchback, Malone cashed in on an 80-yard run to the house. He struck again with a 21-yard scoring run on the next drive.

But the ensuing sequence left the home faithful at Sammy Howard Field speechless.

After a missed extra point held Glenwood’s lead to 32-22 with just over four minutes to go, UMS-Wright returned the following kickoff to the Glenwood 44 yard line. Two plays later, Fowler scrambled to his right and hit a wide-open Thomas Landers, who backpedaled into the end zone for a 30-yard TD.

Still leading 32-29, the Gators recovered an onside kick attempt to regain possession with more than three minutes remaining. Following a 15-yard scramble by Claridy, Glenwood was in opponent territory with the opportunity to add to its lead.

But with the scent of victory getting stronger with each passing second, Claridy dropped back on third-and-6. He evaded rushers to his left and spotted a target breaking open. As he leapt to throw, an incoming defender punched the ball to the ground, and Trevor Johnson fell on it at the Glenwood 46 yard line, waving the pigskin above his head as the defense paraded back to the sideline.

Just like the drive before, it took two plays for UMS-Wright to find the end zone — this time it was Richard Scott scampering in on a 48-yard reception to take the lead. The extra point made it 36-32.

Despite the sudden turn of events, Glenwood still had 2:25 remaining to mount a comeback. A delay-of-game penalty on the opening play pushed the Gators back to their own 15 yard line, leaving them with 85 yards to cover.

Glenwood converted a fourth-and-9 to reach midfield and keep its hopes alive, but the comeback attempt ended when an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 at the Bulldogs’ 45 yard line gave UMS-Wright possession.

Fowler then knelt to run out the clock and secure the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive victory.

After three wins to start the season, Glenwood has now lost three in a row and sits at 1-2 in its first year in Class Private AA Region 1.

Next, the Gators will travel to Mobile to take on McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (5-1, 4-0) on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets defeated Houston Academy 42-2 on Oct. 2, and their sole loss of the season was to Jackson Academy (Mississippi).