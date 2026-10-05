Four Seasons to break ground on $5M Pepperell renovation

CONTRIBUTED BY FOUR SEASONS

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

OPELIKA — Four Seasons Federal Credit Union will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. for a $5 million renovation and expansion of its Pepperell Parkway branch at 2915 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

The project will include a complete renovation of the existing facility and a 4,300-square-foot addition. Construction is expected to take about a year, with completion targeted for fall 2027.

Four Seasons Federal Credit Union has served members since 1964 and now has more than 9,800 members. The credit union also serves more than 90 select employer groups.

During construction, members may experience changes to traffic flow and parking around the branch. A temporary branch closure may be necessary at some point during the project, but the Pepperell drive-through is expected to remain open. The credit union’s Marvyn location will not be affected.

Four Seasons said the renovation is part of a broader effort to improve member services, including expanded digital options and a refreshed brand identity.

The new branch design will provide space for up to 20 additional employees and will include a learning center where the credit union plans to offer free financial literacy classes.

The brand refresh will include new colors, updated design elements and revised messaging. The changes will not affect members’ accounts or existing services.

Four Seasons said updates about the renovation and related service changes will be provided throughout construction.