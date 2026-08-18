Alabama skin care company expands availability direct to consumer

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION

ALABAMA — Southern Clinical Skincare, a luxury clinical skincare brand headquartered in Florala, Alabama, under Southern Beauty Group, recently announced its expansion from a dermatologist and med-spa-exclusive line to direct-to-consumer availability. The full SCS product line, previously accessible only through skin care professionals, is now available directly to Southern consumers through the brand’ s new ecommerce website southernclinicalskincare.com.

“Most skincare is developed for the average of all ages and skin types in order to market to a global audience for maximum profit potential. Southern Clinical Skincare was developed around a different premise: scientifically formulate for the specific climate and environment in which our skin lives. Here in the South, this means consistently high heat, high humidity and nearly year-round UV exposure — the Southern triad,” said company founder, Lydia Becker.

All products are also intentionally fragrance-free and formulated for reactive skin. More than a decade of research, formulation and testing went into creating a brand that remains available in only 11 Southern states, even with the expansion to direct-to-consumer online sales. Born in the South with family roots tracing back to the late 1600s, Lydia is a deep-rooted Southerner in every sense. She spent part of her childhood in Montgomery and, as the daughter of a military family, called towns across the South and the country home before she ever put down permanent roots. That patchwork of Southern upbringing — paired with generations of Southern heritage and her business acumen — became the foundation for a skin care company built specifically around the Southern triad.

A Call to Southern Dermatologists

As SCS reaches consumers directly for the first time, the brand is inviting board-certified dermatologists practicing across the South to collaborate on its Southern Skin Science section. SCS is seeking dermatologists willing to contribute short educational videos speaking, from a clinical point of view, to how heat, humidity and extended UV exposure affect Southerners’ skin — helping consumers understand the “why” behind regional skin care, not just the “what.” Dermatologists interested in participating are encouraged to contact Lydia Becker at media@southernclinicalskincare.com.

The science and education behind the products are just two of the main reasons why they are so favored by skin care professionals. The new website prominently features the Southern Skin Science section, which includes numerous educational articles, a comprehensive active ingredient compatibility guide and ingredient glossary, all backed by documented scientific studies. A skin type quiz instantly identifies skin type and recommends a full regimen for the identified type plus any modifiers.

Availability

• Direct-to-consumer: southernclinicalskincare.com

• Professional: Dermatologist offices and med spas in 11 Southern states