Dixons named Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family



Lee County farmers Garrett and Robin Dixon have been named Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family following two stiff rounds of competition that included an application and on-farm interview. They were honored during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm and Land Conference in Mobile on Aug. 8. OYFF applicants are ages 18-35 and receive more than half their income from production agriculture. The contest focuses on farm growth, profitability, Federation involvement and civic service. As the OYFF, the Dixons will receive $40,000 toward a Ford vehicle courtesy of Alfa Insurance; a year’s lease on a John Deere tractor from John Deere, SunSouth and TriGreen; and a John Deere Gator from Alabama Ag Credit and Alabama Farm Credit. The Dixons will represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Achievement Award contest in Charlotte, North Carolina, in January. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, the Dixons and Federation Young Farmers Division Director Hunter McBrayer. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO