360 Management unveils refreshed brand identity reflecting 15+ years of property management excellence

CONTRIBUTED BY

360 MANAGEMENT

AUBURN — 360 Management, a property management firm serving the Auburn-Opelika area, announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity, including a new visual look, updated messaging and a renewed articulation of the standards that guide its work. The brand refresh was executed with the help and creative direction of Eloise Design Co.

The rollout will extend across the company’s website, signage, resident and owner communications and marketing materials over the coming weeks.

The refresh reflects the company’s growth over more than 15 years in the property management industry. 360 Management now manages roughly 2,030 units across the Auburn-Opelika area, serving individual property owners, institutional investors and residents alike.

“This rebrand isn’t just a new look — it’s a clearer reflection of who we’ve become,” said Nonet Reese, co-founder of 360 Management. “For more than 15 years, we’ve built our business on responsive service and proven systems, and this new identity matches the standard we hold ourselves to every day.”

“As we’ve grown, our focus has stayed the same,” added Seth Snider, co-owner. “Protecting our owners’ investments and providing residents with a well-managed place to call home is our priority. This new brand gives us a stronger platform to keep doing that and to keep growing.”

The updated brand centers on the tagline “Well-managed properties. A better experience for everyone,” and is built around a commitment to disciplined operations, responsive communication and reliable, consistent performance for both property owners and residents.

About 360 Management

360 Management is a property management firm based in Auburn, serving property owners, investors and residents throughout the Auburn-Opelika area. For more than 15 years, the company has combined proven systems, experienced professionals and responsive communication to deliver consistent, disciplined property management. 360 Management currently oversees approximately 2,030 units, with a stated vision of becoming the Southeast’s leading property management firm.