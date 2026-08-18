Construction Ready graduates prepare for the workforce



Nineteen Opelika residents graduated from the latest Construction Ready training class on Aug. 7. During the 20-day adult education program, they learned skills needed to obtain and retain a living wage job in the construction industry. Construction Ready partnered with Goodwill of the Southern Rivers for this program. The need for skilled labor is high. There are more than 3,000 open construction jobs right now in Alabama and many of the graduates from this class may work on data center projects in the Montgomery area. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO