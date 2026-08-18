2A USA to invest $32 million to expand its Auburn operations

CONTRIBUTED BY

City of Auburn

AUBURN — Italian aluminum die-casting company 2A USA is expanding its manufacturing presence in Auburn with a $32 million investment, Gov. Kay Ivey and 2A USA announced last week.

The Tier 1 automotive industry supplier’ s expansion will increase production capacity for casting and machining complex and large aluminum components for the heavy truck industry. The expansion will create 50 jobs.

“Advanced manufacturing is a pillar of Alabama’ s economy, and 2A USA’ s presence and growth in our state is a testament to its products and company standards,” Ivey said. “It is also a strong vote of confidence in Alabama’ s workforce and our pro-business environment.”

2A USA arrived in Alabama in 2014 when it acquired an already operational plant in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die-casting and machining equipment at the facility. In 2019, it expanded the facility with a $15 million investment.

“From the beginning, our company has focused on advanced engineering and strong partnerships with our customers,” said Cavaliere Carlo Ilotte, founder and chief executive officer of 2A. “Over the years, Auburn has become an important part of our company’ s story.”

Vincenzo Ilotte, chief operating officer of 2A, added. “This investment reflects our trust in our U.S.-based customers as well as in our capable team here in Auburn.”

Cavaliere Carlo Ilotte founded the company in Italy in 1974 and developed 2A to be a technology-driven company with global reach. With its operation in Auburn, the company has produced “Made in the USA” since 2015. This investment results in another physical expansion of its production facility in Alabama.

“The $32 million investment and 50 additional jobs represent a significant injection in our local community,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “We are extremely grateful for the Ilotte family making such a significant investment in our community and further intensifying the partnership between 2A and the city of Auburn. We wish Carlo, his son Vincenzo and the team at 2A continued success with their business.”

The expansion strengthens the company’ s ability to produce advanced aluminum components “Made in the USA” for the North American-based heavy truck industry.

“The company’ s continued expansion is a success story for foreign investment in Alabama,” said Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “Foreign investments play a key role in Alabama’ s economy and 2A’ s expansion highlights what is possible when companies locate in a state and community that take seriously the shared goals of long-term growth. As 2A increases its capacity in the automotive supply chain, Alabama is honored to continue to provide the skilled workers needed to feed that growth.”

About 2A USA

2A USA is the North American division of 2A S.p.A., one of Europe’ s leading privately owned, high-pressure aluminum die-casting companies. Headquartered outside Turin, Italy, the company produces complex aluminum components for the automotive and heavy truck industries worldwide.