On the Mark | Opelika’s successful Spring

OPINION —

With the final whistle blowing under the lights at Bulldog Stadium Friday night, the curtain has officially fallen on the 2025–26 Opelika High School athletics calendar. The annual Red vs. Black Spring scrimmage served as the closing chapter of the school year and an early glimpse into what Bulldog fans can expect come fall.

As expected, the No. 1 defense controlled the top offensive unit throughout much of the scrimmage, partly due to the fact Opelika is in the process of installing a new offensive system — one that aligns with head coach Jonathan Chandler’s long-term philosophy. With new terminology, timing and structure still taking shape, it’s no surprise the defense — anchored by several returning starters — had the upper hand.

Coach Chandler, speaking recently to “On the Mark” radio program, admitted he wasn’t surprised by the defensive dominance.

“We’ve got experience on that side of the ball,” Chandler noted. “Those guys understand what we’re trying to do and they’re playing fast.”

On the other side of the ball, there were still plenty of encouraging signs, particularly at quarterback.

The Bulldogs rotated multiple signal-callers, including returning starter Whit Cooper and Montgomery Catholic transfer CJ Sankey.

While the quarterback battle will likely be a storyline moving forward, the offensive line may quietly be one of this team’s greatest strengths. Physically, this group stands out. Quite simply, it’s one of the largest units Opelika has fielded in years. Size doesn’t always guarantee success, but it certainly provides a foundation — especially in a system that appears poised to emphasize physicality and control at the line of scrimmage.

Special teams also provided a sense of stability. Senior Reese Beasley returns to handle all kicking duties, bringing experience. While Beasley showed reliability throughout most of last season, he struggled at times down the stretch, particularly with field goals. The coaching staff has confidence in in his ability.

For Chandler, the focus of spring wasn’t perfection — it was evaluation.

“I thought spring practice went well,” he said. “We got to see a lot of guys, especially the ones coming back. That’s what this time of year is for.”

Indeed, spring practice serves as a foundation rather than a finished product. And from that standpoint, Opelika appears to be on track to having a good team in the fall.

The Bulldogs wrapped up workouts this week and will now step away briefly, with players getting time off until July 1. Once they return, the intensity ramps up quickly. Chandler has mapped out a busy summer that includes multiple 7-on-7 tournaments, highlighted by a major event in Hoover.

Opelika Athletics Offer Sponsorships

In Opelika, Friday night football has always been more than just a game, it’s a gathering place, a tradition, and a reflection of community pride. Opelika High School is inviting local businesses to take that connection further with the launch of its 2026–2027 All-Sports Corporate Sponsorship and advertising packages, a comprehensive effort to boost support for student-athletes while strengthening ties between local businesses and the community and promote your business, support student-athletes and build a stronger Opelika.

The released sponsorship packages offer businesses multiple options, from marquee branding opportunities to accessible community-level options. OHS/OMS Athletics have structured tiered sponsorships so both large corporations and smaller local businesses can participate meaningfully.

Leading the slate is the Premier Sponsor level, priced at $10,000 or more, with only three spots available — signaling exclusivity and high visibility. This top-tier sponsorship comes with premium benefits including reserved football seating, all-sports passes, reserved parking and a full-page color ad in the official program.

Exposure goes far beyond print. Premier sponsors gain extensive digital and in-game visibility, including repeated Jumbotron recognition, digital advertising spots during games, logo placement before instant replays and even television commercial airtime played multiple times throughout home games. Additionally, their branding will appear prominently across Opelika High School athletics platforms, including top placement on the official athletics website and signage across athletic venues.

Exposure goes far beyond print. Premier sponsors gain extensive digital and in-game visibility, including repeated Jumbotron recognition, digital advertising spots during games, logo placement before instant replays and even television commercial airtime played multiple times throughout home games. Additionally, their branding will appear prominently across Opelika High School athletics platforms, including top placement on the official athletics website and signage across athletic venues. Mid-Tier Options:

For businesses not ready to commit at the highest level, Opelika offers several mid-tier sponsorships that still deliver impressive exposure.

For businesses not ready to commit at the highest level, Opelika offers several mid-tier sponsorships that still deliver impressive exposure. The Elite Sponsor: package ($5,000) and Big Board Sponsor ($3,000) provide many of the same perks — reserved seating, all-sports passes, parking privileges and full-page program ads — along with strong digital presence through Jumbotron advertising and web listings.

The Big Dawg Sponsor level ($1,500) continues the accessibility trend, maintaining core benefits such as game-day seating, advertising placement and digital recognition without the added television commercial component.

These options highlight Opelika’s intent to ensure that local businesses of varying packages can engage with school athletics at a level that fits their budget, while still gaining meaningful visibility among fans and families.

These options highlight Opelika’s intent to ensure that local businesses of varying packages can engage with school athletics at a level that fits their budget, while still gaining meaningful visibility among fans and families. Options like the Captain’s Club ($750) and Coach’s Club ($500) create even more pathways for involvement. These packages include reserved seats, all-sports passes, program advertisements, and online recognition — offering solid value for smaller businesses and organizations that still want to show their support.

Additionally, the All-Sports Pass ($250) provides access to a full range of non-football athletic events, reinforcing that Opelika’s athletics care about all sports.

Additionally, the All-Sports Pass ($250) provides access to a full range of non-football athletic events, reinforcing that Opelika’s athletics care about all sports. Advertising Add-Ons:

Recognizing the increasing importance of digital marketing, Opelika High School has also introduced Jumbotron advertising add-ons that can be purchased independently or alongside sponsorship packages.

Businesses can secure a season-long digital ad for $500, maintaining a steady presence throughout the football season. For higher-impact messaging, companies can purchase commercial airtime for $1,000 per game, placing their message directly in front of live audiences during peak moments.

These flexible advertising options allow businesses to customize their outreach strategy, whether they want consistent brand visibility or high-energy promotional spots tied to game-day excitement.

Complementing the sponsorship rollout is the structured plan for varsity football season ticket sales, so loyal fans have continued access to the action. Ticket booklets, priced at $72 and covering six home games, will be distributed beginning in May 2026.

What stands out most about Opelika’s 2026–27 sponsorship initiative is its emphasis on mutual benefit. Businesses gain exposure to highly engaged audiences including families, students and community leaders, while student-athletes receive support that enhances their program.

In a time when many schools face funding pressures, creative partnerships like these demonstrate how Opelika can sustain and elevate local traditions.

If interested, contact Athletic Director Craig Montel by July 17, at craig.momtel@opelikaschools.org or call OHS at (334) 745-9715.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.