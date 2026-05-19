Auburn BOE recognizes student achievement

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — At the May 12 Auburn School Board meeting, students and employees were recognized for their achievements.

Carnell Jackson was recognized as the 2026 7A Boys Discus State Champion, throwing 180 feet and 10 inches.

“We bring him to the front to celebrate that he earned an individual state championship in the discus at the state track meet,” said Superintendent Dr. Cristen Herring. “Not only was he announced as the state winner and champion, but he also set a very impressive school record.”

Tony Park was recognized as the 2026 7A No. 3 Singles State Champion.

“He had an amazing season, and an amazing state tennis tournament,” said Head Tennis Coach at Auburn High Matthew Hooper. “I think he had two, three set matches. His first match had six match points against him, which he won all of and then cruised to the championship, upsetting Hoover in his very first season as a varsity player.”

The Auburn High School Esports Team Mario Kart was recognized as the 2026 State Champion.

“I don’t know much about Mario Kart, but I can guarantee that the four of you do,” Herring said. “To beat the teams that you do, including the Cyber School of Technology, is an amazing accomplishment. I’d like to celebrate with you this evening, the 2026 state champion esports team.”

The Auburn High School Girls Track Team was recognized as the 2026 7A State Champion.

Individual winners

include:

Girls 4×100 — State Champions

• Katherine Lee — 100mH State Champion

• Katherine Lee — 100mH State Champion Kinsie Register — 300mH State Champion who set a school record of 42.47 for the event.

Victoria Weeden — High Jump State Champion

“This team, single-handedly, ended the five-year winning streak held by Hoover High School,” Herring said. “From relays to individual titles, the Auburn High School track and field team showed when it mattered most.”

The Auburn High School Girls Soccer Team was recognized as the 2026 7A State Champion.

“I’d like to say what a privilege it has been to watch you play this season,” Herring said. “This team had a 6-and-0 area record with 48 goals scored and zero goals conceded. That alone shows so much tenacity, perseverance and just aggressive play on the field, but we watched you celebrate and do well in the postseason as well. You punched your ticket to the championship with the 6-1 win over Dothan, and then it was one of my greatest days on Saturday to watch you with that 1-0 win over Oak Mountain.”

The Auburn High School boys soccer team was recognized as the 2026 7A State Champion.

“They call this a rare feat in all of AHSAA sports, because this team features both a girls and boys side,” Herring said. “So, Coach Ferguson, again, we celebrate you and we celebrate these boys. The facts from Saturday’s playing with this team are also remarkable. A header goal in the early part of the second half brought us to a state championship. The boys also finished with a 6-0 area record. They had a strong finish in every single match.”

Chief School Financial Officer Elizabeth Springer was recognized with the Morton-Smith Award by the Alabama Association of School Business Officials.

“This award is similar to being a state champion in school accounting and school finance,” Herring said. “So it’s a state championship of her own in some respects. On April 29 at the 56th annual conference, Liz was honored as the recipient of the Morton Smith Outstanding School Business Official Award, which is the highest recognition in school finance. Liz is our chief school Financial Officer, and she has built an impressive career grounded in excellence, service and leadership.”

Herring announced that Auburn City Schools has received a grant that provides breakfast free of charge to students for the remainder of the school year and for the 2026-2027 school year.

In other business

The board voted to approve the agenda for the May 12 meeting.

The board voted to approve the minutes from the April 14 meeting.

The board voted to approve the financial statements and cash reconciliation for April.

The board was presented with the Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Report by Brian Harris of Machen McChesney. No vote was required for the item.

“The bottom line is, RT qualifies a low-risk RT you want to see ‘yes’ there, and that’s what we have. So this is, this is just like years pass, Liz and her staff continue to do a fantastic job for the system. It’s a pleasure to come in and actually audit Auburn City Schools because it’s clean. Liz does a great job. We’re required to do our due diligence, have professional skepticism, but it’s difficult when you have a client like Liz, where everything is just put together and you expect it to be the right way the first time, and that’s what we found again this year.”

“The bottom line is, RT qualifies a low-risk RT you want to see ‘yes’ there, and that’s what we have. So this is, this is just like years pass, Liz and her staff continue to do a fantastic job for the system. It’s a pleasure to come in and actually audit Auburn City Schools because it’s clean. Liz does a great job. We’re required to do our due diligence, have professional skepticism, but it’s difficult when you have a client like Liz, where everything is just put together and you expect it to be the right way the first time, and that’s what we found again this year.” The board voted to approve the Bid Results for the Auburn High School football, baseball and softball fields additions and alterations from Gamble Winter Construction of Auburn for $3,428,153.

The board voted to approve the intercom system district-wide change order No. 1 and project closeout.

The board voted to approve the North Donahue Drive Widening Project, Phase 1 Deed to the city of Auburn.

The board was notified of the Medicaid Administrative Claim (MAC) Program; no vote was required for the item.

The board approved three bids for the Child Nutrition Program:

The bid results for milk and juice for 2026-2027 from AAA Distributing of Clanton, Alabama, $33,858.30

The bid results for large equipment from Singer H&R of Northport, Alabama, for $718,642

There was a bid extension for produce for 2026-2027 from Mason Produce of Lanett, Alabama

The board approved the personnel recommendations.

The board heard a report from the Superintendent’s Evaluation Committee.

“The review committee consisted of myself and David Warren,” said Board Member and Vice President Sharon Tolbert. “The evaluations consisted of board members, community leaders and administrators, and I’m happy to report, and not surprisingly, to report exemplary reviews of the evaluation stellar work. We appreciate your hard work and all that you Auburn City Schools.”

“The review committee consisted of myself and David Warren,” said Board Member and Vice President Sharon Tolbert. “The evaluations consisted of board members, community leaders and administrators, and I’m happy to report, and not surprisingly, to report exemplary reviews of the evaluation stellar work. We appreciate your hard work and all that you Auburn City Schools.” The board was notified of the reappointment of Board Member Blake Prestridge by the Auburn City Council.

The board voted to elect the board officers for 2026-2027 effective June 1. Kathy Powell was reelected as president and Sharon Tolbert was reelected as vice president.

The board voted to approve the Board Meeting Schedule for 2026-2027.

Announcements