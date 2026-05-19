Obituaries | Week of May 18, 2026

MARY LOUISE

WEATHERLEY

Mary Louise Weatherley, 82, from Idabel, Oklahoma, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8. Mrs. Mary was loved by many, especially her family and the many families she touched during her childcare career.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, May 16, at Providence Baptist Church, in Opelika.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Effie Louise Moore, and her husband, James Weatherley.

She is survived by her two sons, Danny (Cheryl) Weatherley and Brian (Dawn) Weatherley; her grandchildren, Blake, Brandon and Parker Weatherley; and a close friend, Kelly Buchta.

Mary loved her two sons and was very proud of them and the families they had built. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandsons and hearing about their adventures and accomplishments. Mary loved working in her yard and caring for her plants.

In the last few years, Mary found a wonderful blessing in a women’s group that became a true gift to her. Mrs. Judy Watson and her Sunday School class at Providence Baptist Church welcomed Mary and made her part of their class. Mary found great joy in going to lunch and on other outings with this group of ladies.

Mary will be remembered for all the children and families she touched during her child care career. She loved working with and caring for children. Her years at First Baptist Church Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy and Providence Baptist Church were among some of the best years of her life. Being able to love the little ones was a true gift.

GLORIA CASEY

Gloria Hand Casey, 90, passed away in the afternoon of May 12, 2026, in Odenville, Alabama. A long-time resident of Opelika, Alabama, Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Born Oct. 28, 1935, to Julia Belyeu Hand and Claud Hand in Lanett, Alabama.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard Eugene Casey — together they owned and operated Casey Furniture Company in Opelika for 47 years. She is also preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Hand James (Frank), Glenda Hand Kollai (Robert) and three brothers that passed away as infants. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Vicki Corsetti (Chuck) and Tami Lesley (Doug), who were the joys of her life. Also, surviving are her two precious grandsons, Austin Lesley, Justin Lesley (Laura) and six great-grandchildren. Makenzie Helton, Maddox Helton, Mathis Lesley, Mayes Lesley, Calvin Lesley and Grant Lesley. Gloria loved and doted on all of them because she loved them so very much. Gloria knew each one’s favorite dessert and made them as long as she was able. Absolutely, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life, she would light up every time a grandson or great-grandchild walked into the house. Gloria so enjoyed spending time with them.

Gloria was a highly involved member of The First Baptist Church of Opelika where she was fondly known as the “The Peppermint Lady.” Gloria impacted many lives through her faithful church service over decades of years. In addition, Gloria was a Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, Girl Scout Cookie Chair for Lee County, room mother at school, East Alabama Medical Center Auxiliary, a bowling league and a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.

Gloria’s friends played a special role in her life. Gloria would always say God had truly blessed her with friends and she kept a list of them in her Bible so she would never forget them after they passed. A poignant song she remembered from Girl Scouts that reminded her of her friends is “One is silver and the other, gold.” From her church friends to her friends in the furniture business — Gloria’s friends were always treated like family. They received cards for every occasion and then some. She was always wanting to bring “joy” to others and that they knew how much they meant to her.

Gloria was member a of The First Baptist Church of Opelika. The last six years, Gloria attended Springville Methodist Church, in Springville, Alabama, while living with her daughter, Tami, and son-in-law, Doug, where she continued to be “The Peppermint Lady.”

Gloria saw the value in everyone, always being friendly, joyful and smiling. She loved hugging on everyone. Gloria had a unique ability to be sure everyone felt special because they were in God’s eyes and hers. If you were lucky enough to know Gloria, you were lucky enough, Gloria loved God, family and her community — both in Opelika and in Odenville/Springville, Alabama.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika. Everyone is invited.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 7, at Springville Methodist Church in Springville, Alabama from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the “Card Ministry” at

Springville Methodist Church

6471 US-11

Springville, Alabama 35146

in memory of Gloria Casey.