On the Mark | Opelika football enters new era under Chandler

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Most of Opelika High’s spring sports calendar has ended, but one event remains — and it’s a big one for Bulldog fans. Friday night, May 15, at 5:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium will host the annual spring football scrimmage, the familiar “Red vs. Black” matchup. While it’s technically just a scrimmage, this year it carries a little more weight. It will mark the first chance for fans to see Opelika take the field under new head coach Jonathan Chandler.

Following last season’s run to the AHSAA Super 7 state championship game — where the Bulldogs fell to powerhouse Thompson in Birmingham — there’s both excitement and curiosity surrounding the program’s next chapter. Former head coach Bryan Moore left behind a strong foundation, and now all eyes turn to Chandler as he begins shaping his version of Bulldog football.

Fans should expect a wide-open look at the roster. Chandler has made it clear he plans to play many athletes, including rising ninth graders who represent the future of the program. The scrimmage will be structured much like a real game, complete with registered officials, giving both players and coaches a true evaluation setting.

One position that will draw particular attention is quarterback. Returning starter Whit Cooper is back in the mix, but he won’t be unchallenged. Two additional quarterbacks are competing for the job, making Friday night early important but not the end.

For those unable to attend in person, coverage of the scrimmage will begin at 5 p.m. on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, streaming on the free iHeartRadio app and online at kickerfm.com. The broadcast — presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic — will feature Opelika’s familiar radio crew led by Van Riggs, bringing every snap and storyline to listeners across the area.

Area round-up

It was a championship weekend to remember for local soccer programs.

Auburn High School achieved an extraordinary feat, with both the girls’ and boys’ soccer teams capturing state championships in Huntsville. Guiding both squads is head coach Bill Ferguson, whose ability to lead two programs to the pinnacle at the same time is nothing short of remarkable.

Managing one championship-caliber team is hard enough — doing it twice simultaneously speaks volumes about leadership, preparation and consistency.

Lee-Scott Academy added to the celebration on the girls’ side, as the Lady Warriors claimed the 1A3A state championship. Head coach Eric Faison has built a powerhouse, leading the program to back-to-back titles and cementing Lee-Scott as one of the premier small-school programs in Alabama.

Congratulations go out to all three championship teams for representing the area at the highest level.

Lee-Scott wasn’t done making headlines.

The Warriors baseball team, now sitting at 26-11, powered their way into the state semifinals after a dominant sweep of Thomasville, outscoring their opponent 30-2 over the series. Next up is a matchup with rival Glenwood in Phenix City. The teams are set to play Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with an “if necessary” game scheduled for Saturday at noon. With the way Lee-Scott is swinging the bats, they’ll enter the series with plenty of momentum.

Not all the news across the area has been positive.

Smiths Station’s softball team saw a promising postseason run come to a sudden and disappointing end. After finishing second and earning a spot in the AHSAA 7A regionals, the Lady Panthers were forced to forfeit games due to a participation rule violation involving one of their players. The ruling wiped out results from the area tournament and ultimately opened the door for Auburn High to advance to the playoffs. It’s a tough lesson and a reminder of how critical eligibility compliance can be at every level of competition.

Meanwhile, a developing situation in South Alabama is drawing statewide attention.

Mary G. Montgomery High School is currently under investigation by the AHSAA over allegations of recruiting violations — specifically, the accusation of enticing student-athletes from outside the school’s zone to play football. As part of the response, the Mobile County Board of Education placed head coach Zach Gholson on paid administrative leave last week, and reports indicate his office has been cleared out.

Under AHSAA bylaws, a coach found guilty of recruiting violations faces a one-year suspension.

The situation is particularly notable given the program’s recent turnaround. When Gholson took over in 2022, Mary G. Montgomery had not experienced a winning season or playoff appearance in more than two decades. Since then, the team has compiled an impressive 37-10 record and reached the playoffs each year.

Now, the future of that success — and the program itself — hangs in balance as the investigation unfolds.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.