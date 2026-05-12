Making the grade: On the road to Valley, Alabama

OPINION —

When this column is published on May 14, many people will be getting ready for high school graduations. Unbelievably, Patton, Mike’s and my great-nephew, will soon graduate from Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham. How is this possible? Just the other day, he was in kindergarten. However, I’m sure that for his parents, time went by even faster. Also, Nathan, my dear friend Shelly’s son, will graduate from Troup High School in LaGrange, and Blake, our sweet next door neighbor, will graduate from Auburn High School.

Recently, I was picking out graduation cards, and when I got to Patton’s, I got a little choked up; Mike and I love this young man a lot, and we are so proud of him.

In addition, Mike and I experienced an emotional day on Tuesday, May 12. (The Good Lord willing, we did. As I’m writing this column, it’s only May 6, so I don’t know what will happen on May 12.) On that day, our last class of students, the Troup High School Class of 2026, came to Long Cane Middle School, where we taught them, for Senior Day.

On that day, our former students, clad in their graduation caps and gowns, walked down each hall, speaking to former teachers, giving neck hugs and taking pictures. I’m certain that Mike and I both got choked up as we congratulated our last “babies,” who will be pursuing higher education or entering the job market.

In the 30 years we were teachers, Mike and I taught many wonderful kids, some from two generations. It was an honor and a privilege for both of us. But I digress.

Back when we were teachers in LaGrange, we frequented Zen House, a terrific Chinese restaurant in Valley, Alabama. Zen House was close to our school and closer than where we lived, so whenever Mike and I had to stay late after school for open house, a band or chorus concert or ball game, before the event, we’d go to Zen House for supper.

Not only was the food delicious, it was plentiful. We’d have enough to take to school for lunch the next day. Also, the restaurant’s prices were very reasonable.

Recently, we traveled back to Zen House at 3781 20th Ave. in Valley. Zen House has been in Valley for 20 years. Mike remembered Kevin Chan, the owner, when he came to take our orders. Mr. Chan was so welcoming, patient and helpful.

Zen House has an attractive interior. Also, we immediately felt right at home, as though we hadn’t been retired for six years.

We ordered what we loved the most. For our appetizer, we chose the crab rangoon.

For his entrée, Mike selected the Mongolian beef complete dinner, which came with egg drop soup and an egg roll. I ordered the sesame chicken complete dinner, which also included egg drop soup and an egg roll.

Everything was really delicious, plentiful and reasonably priced, just as it was when we were teachers. If you haven’t been to Zen House, you should go soon. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did.

Besides our delectable dishes, Zen House offers diners a wide selection of hot appetizers, soups, chicken, beef, seafood entrees and chef’s specials.

Patton, Nathan, Blake and Troup County High School graduates, this review was for you.

Congratulations on graduating. May God bless you in all of your future endeavors. Love y’all!

Zen House is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday. It is open on Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. All times are Eastern.

Zen House makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.