Kids Talk About God | What can we learn from the conversation between Jesus and Pontius Pilate?

OPINION —

“If Jesus is the King, why didn’t He just order an army of angels to rescue Him?” asked Caleb, 10. “He could’ve blinked and zapped everybody!”

Caleb’s question might be exactly what Pontius Pilate was thinking during his famous conversation with Jesus in John 18:28–40. Pilate was the Roman governor who had the authority to set Jesus free or send him to die. But the more Pilate talked with Jesus, the more confused he became.

“Jesus told Pilate that His kingdom was not of this world,” says Lily, 11. “That means Jesus is a king, but not like any king Pilate had ever known.”

Let’s look at what happened. Pilate tried to figure out who Jesus was and why the Jewish leaders wanted Him dead. When Pilate asked, “Are You the King of the Jews?” Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world.” Then Jesus said something amazing: “Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice.”

Jesus didn’t try to impress Pilate. He didn’t beg for His life. Instead, he spoke calmly, clearly and with authority. That’s because Jesus knew exactly who he was and why he came, to die for the sins of the world.

“Pilate was confused because Jesus didn’t act like someone trying to save himself,” says Ava, 10. “He acted like someone on a mission.”

Pilate didn’t know what to do. He even said, “I find no fault in him at all.” But instead of setting Jesus free, Pilate offered to release him as part of a Passover tradition. The crowd chose Barabbas, a criminal, instead.

Sometimes people want truth until it costs them something. Pilate was face-to-face with the Truth (Jesus) but instead of standing up for him, he gave in to the crowd.

“Pilate knew Jesus was innocent, but he didn’t have the courage to do what was right,” says Natalie, 12.

Pilate even asked, “What is truth?” but he didn’t wait for the answer. Truth was standing right in front of him, and he missed it.

Today, we face the same question: “What is truth?” In a world where people say, “Believe whatever you want,” Jesus tells us he is the truth (John 14:6). Truth isn’t just an idea. It’s a person. It’s Jesus.

“Jesus was on trial, but really Pilate was the one being tested,” says Evan, 11. “Jesus knew the truth, and Pilate had to decide if he believed it.”

Jesus didn’t come to build a kingdom with castles and armies. His kingdom is made up of people who listen to his voice and believe in him as their savior. That’s why Jesus didn’t fight back. He came to sacrifice himself so we could be born again into his forever kingdom.

We can learn a lot from this conversation: Jesus didn’t panic or argue, even when facing death. Pilate cared more about pleasing people than doing what was right. Truth isn’t always popular, but it’s always powerful. God’s kingdom is bigger than anything in this world.

“I think Jesus was showing Pilate and us that real power comes from God, not from governments or crowds,” says Hannah, 12.

Think About This

Jesus didn’t fight to save himself. That’s because he came to save us. Truth stood before Pilate, but he cared more about popularity than doing what was right.

Memorize This Truth

“Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world’” (John 18:36).

Ask This Question

Are you so captivated by the lies of this world that you cannot hear the true voice of Jesus that is calling you to his forever kingdom where his light and love reign supreme?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.