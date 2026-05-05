Op-Ed: What the 2026 legislative session means for everyday Alabamians

BY ALI RAUCH

PRESIDENT AND CEO, OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPINION —

For the first time this year, the Auburn Chamber, East Alabama Chamber and Opelika Chamber came together to publish a shared public policy agenda. It was simply a reflection of what we were hearing from local businesses, employees and families across our region.

It wasn’t political. It was practical.

People told us they are struggling to find workers. Parents talked about the challenge of affordable childcare. Small business owners shared concerns about rising costs. And across the board, we kept hearing the same things: housing, healthcare and how hard it can be to make it all work.

So as the 2026 Alabama Legislative Session wraps up, the question is simple: Did anything that passed actually help?

In some areas, yes.

Across the state, there has been broad agreement that this session focused heavily on workforce development, economic growth and cost relief.

One of the biggest areas of progress was workforce and education. New laws make it easier for skilled professionals to step into classrooms and help train the next generation. That means more real-world learning for students and a stronger pipeline of workers for local businesses.

There was also movement on childcare. New tax credits aimed at employers and providers are a step toward helping more parents stay in the workforce.

For small businesses and working families, there were a few practical wins. A temporary grocery tax holiday will offer short-term relief at the checkout line. Changes to how credit card fees are taxed will reduce costs for businesses. A new overtime tax deduction could also put a little more money back in workers’ pockets.

We are grateful for the elected officials representing Lee County who worked hard throughout the session and stayed engaged on issues that matter to our community.

Those wins matter.

There were also several important changes this session that may not have been part of our local agenda but will still impact businesses and our economy.

Lawmakers made updates to how utilities are regulated, with changes aimed at improving transparency and helping keep costs stable over time. There were also efforts to strengthen Alabama’s position in emerging industries like data centers and technology infrastructure, which could bring long-term investment and jobs to the state.

New data privacy laws and app regulations were passed as well. While these are designed to better protect consumers, they will require businesses to pay closer attention to how they collect and manage information moving forward.

In healthcare, changes to planning and approval processes could make it easier for facilities to expand and serve growing communities, even if the cost side of healthcare remains a challenge.

There was also a noticeable increase in conversations around artificial intelligence. While no major AI regulations passed this year, it is clear this will be an area to watch as policymakers try to balance innovation with oversight.

But for many people, the biggest challenges have not changed yet.

Housing is still hard to find and harder to afford near where people work. Transportation is still a barrier for those who do not have reliable access to a vehicle. And while there were some steps to improve access to health care providers, the cost of healthcare remains one of the top concerns we hear.

So what does this all mean? It means progress is happening, but it is uneven.

Some things are getting a little easier day to day. Others, especially the bigger and more complex issues, are going to take more time and attention.

If there is one thing this year made clear, it is this: the challenges facing our communities are not abstract. They show up in whether someone can get to work, afford childcare, pay their bills or grow a business.

This was the first year our three chambers aligned around a shared set of priorities, and what we found was simple. No matter where you live in East Alabama, people are facing many of the same challenges.

No single legislative session fixes everything. But understanding what changed, and what did not, helps all of us see where we are headed next.

At the end of the day, it is not just about what gets passed. It is about whether life gets a little easier for the people who call this place home.

To stay informed on issues impacting our local business community, you can sign up for our public policy newsletter at www.opelikachamber.com. If you have questions or want to learn more, feel free to reach out to me anytime at ali@opelikachamber.com.