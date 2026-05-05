On the Mark | OHS softball, track, field end seasons

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika High School girls and boys track and field teams wrapped up a memorable season last weekend by competing in the Class 7A AHSAA State and Field Championships held over three days in Gulf Shores.

The OHS girls team finished third overall with 61 points, just one point behind second-place Hewitt-Trussville and 51.5 points shy of state champion Auburn, which won the meet with 112.5 points. Hoover placed second with 100 points, while James Clemens rounded out the top five with 50.

The highlight of the entire meet for Opelika came from Kennedy Caldwell, who captured the Class 7A state championship in the discus in record-breaking fashion. Caldwell shattered the previous state mark with a throw of 143 feet, 2 inches, cementing her place in AHSAA history and delivering a huge moment for Bulldog athletics.

Other notable performances included Auburn’s Katherine Lee, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.58 seconds. Opelika’s Victoria Weeden followed with a strong fifth-place finish in the same event, adding valuable points toward the team total.

On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs competed well against the state’s deepest field but did not crack the top five in the final team standings. Hoover claimed the Class 7A boys title with 130 points, followed by Hewitt-Trussville (103.5), Vestavia Hills (97.5), Huntsville (75) and Auburn (47).

Softball

The Lady Bulldog softball team closed the 2026 season with a 21–17 record, suffering two losses in the Area Tournament played in Auburn.

Opelika opened tournament play with an 8–2 loss to Central in game one. Central scored runs in five of six innings to take control early. OHS scattered six hits in the game, including two hits from JZ Agee and one hit each from Braelynn Brooks, McCall Clayton, KG Soltau and Cailyn Morgan. Emily Birmingham started in the circle, followed by Morgan and Morgan Foley in relief.

In the elimination game, Smiths Station ended the Bulldogs’ season with a 9–6 win. Opelika showed fight late, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh, sparked by two hits apiece from McCall Clayton and JZ Agee. Morgan Foley and Emily Birmingham combined to pitch in the season finale.

On the Mark radio

Local sports fans can catch “On the Mark” weekday mornings from 6 to 9 a.m. CST on FOX Sports the Game 910–1310, the iHeartRadio app or by searching FOX Sports the Game.

The show features daily conversations on local and high school sports, with guest hosts, coaches and callers from Opelika, Auburn, Lee-Scott, Beauregard, Beulah, Valley, Lanett, Loachapoka, LaFayette, Chambers Academy and other local and coaches statewide.

Listeners can also tune in for the Mayors’ Report on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, featuring Valley Mayor Leonard Riley, Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, who provide summaries of the latest city council meetings. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville checks in monthly, along with a wide variety of other special guests.

It’s local sports, local voices and local stories — every morning — right here On the Mark.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.