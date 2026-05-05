Kids talk about God | How does your mom show love like God does?

OPINION —

“If my mom loves like God, that means she probably needs a nap sometimes too,” said Olivia, 6. “Because loving people all day is hard work.”

Moms are some of the hardest-working people on Earth. They love, serve and care for their families in a way that often reminds us of God’s love.

The Bible says, “As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you” (Isaiah 66:13). God chose a mother’s tenderness to describe His own love for His people.

“I think my mom shows love like God when she forgives me,” said Ethan, 9. “Even when I do something bad, she still loves me.”

That’s one of the best pictures of God’s love we’ll ever see. Moms forgive quickly because love always wins over anger. God forgives us the same way when we trust in Jesus.

The Bible says, “He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

God’s forgiveness doesn’t depend on how good we are but on how loving He is.

“I think my mom loves like God because she takes care of everybody before she takes care of herself,” said Mia, 7.

That’s another beautiful reflection of God’s heart. Moms sacrifice daily (cooking meals, folding laundry, helping with homework, driving to practices) to serve others. Their quiet sacrifices point us to Jesus, who gave His life to serve and save the world. When we see a mother giving up her own comfort to care for others, we catch a glimpse of the heart of Christ.

“My mom prays with me when I’m scared,” said Caleb, 8. “She says ‘God can help us be brave.’”

When moms comfort and encourage us, they remind us that God is near. The Bible calls God “the Father of mercies and God of all comfort” (2 Corinthians 1:3). A mom’s hugs and gentle words are often God’s way of showing His presence through someone we can touch and hear.

God’s love always takes the first step. When moms notice what we need without being told, they’re reflecting the same loving attentiveness that God has toward His children.

Jesus said, “Your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him” (Matthew 6:8).

Moms aren’t perfect. They get tired, frustrated and sometimes need forgiveness themselves. But even in their weakness, they show us something wonderful about God’s strength. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “When I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:10).

Bible teacher Charlie Bing once said that grace means “God gives us what we don’t deserve.” That’s exactly what moms do every day. They give grace when we forget chores, patience when we’re cranky and love when we don’t act lovable. A mom’s grace helps us understand God’s amazing grace.

Even Jesus experienced a mother’s love on Earth. Mary cared for Him as He grew up. She stood near the cross when He took upon himself the sins of the world that we might be adopted into God’s family (Romans 8:15).

So, how does your mom show love like God does? Maybe she forgives you, comforts you or prays for you. However she does it, every act of love points to the One who first loved us.

Think About This: A mother’s love is one of God’s greatest gifts because it shows us how much He cares for us.

Memorize This Truth: “As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you” (Isaiah 66:13).

Ask This Question: How does your mom show love like God does?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.