SUSCC enrolling students for cosmetology program at Wadley Campus

CONTRIBUTED BY SOUTHERN UNION STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

LEE COUNTY — Southern Union State Community College is now enrolling students for its highly regarded cosmetology program at the Wadley Campus for Fall 2026. This opportunity allows students in Wadley and surrounding communities to pursue a rewarding career in the beauty industry close to home.

As one of Southern Union’s most established and successful career programs, Cosmetology offers hands-on training, industry-focused instruction and preparation for state licensure. Students will learn a wide range of skills, including hair styling, coloring, skin care and salon management, all within a supportive and professional learning environment.

The Wadley program offers students the opportunity to learn from experienced instructors using modern equipment in a supportive, hands-on environment. With a focus on personalized training, students develop both the confidence and technical skills needed to succeed. Graduates leave the program prepared to enter the workforce and pursue careers in salons, spas and beyond.

“Being part of this program has helped me grow in ways I never imagined,” said first-year student Alissa Andrews. “I’ve gained confidence in my abilities, take pride in my work and feel excited about my future career. Every day I come to campus, I’m grateful for the chance to learn something new. This program has truly shaped who I am becoming, and I will always value the experience and support I’ve received.”

Enrollment is now open for Fall 2026, and space is limited. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot.

To learn more or apply, visit www.suscc.edu and start your journey toward a career in cosmetology today.

Southern Union State Community College, with its campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, stands as the second-oldest two-year college in Alabama. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), SUSCC is committed to academic excellence and community engagement, proudly offering a range of associate degrees.