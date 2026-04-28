Obituaries | Week of April 27, 2026

MIGUEL ANGEL PENALOZO PEREZ

SEPT. 29, 1985

~ APRIL 23, 2026

A funeral Service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Sunday May 3 beginning at 1 p.m.

Anita Mills “Nita” Guthrie

Anita Mills Guthrie (“Nita”), was born on April 22, 1935, in Mobile, Alabama. Nita was the daughter of Harry Toulmin Mills and Martha Rebecca Collins Mills. She spent her early years in Mobile before moving to Birmingham during high school, where she attended Shades Valley High School and was a cheerleader.

She went on to attend Auburn University (then Alabama Polytechnic Institute), where she was an active member of Alpha Gamma Delta. Nita then moved to Tampa, Florida where she worked for Tampa Electric and met her husband. They had three daughters.

The family later settled in Winter Park, Florida where Nita built a successful career in real estate and co-owned a prestigious children’s clothing boutique. In 1988, she returned to Alabama and reopened Martha’s Vineyard in Opelika — a beloved shop originally founded by her mother in 1968.

Nita’s store was more than a place of business; it was a gathering space filled with warmth, beauty, and creativity. She helped many brides who still remember her to this day, and helped decorate many beautiful homes in the area — many still remember her touch and kindness today.

Nita was known for her openness, generosity of spirit and the gift of never meeting a stranger.

Locals often shopped or stopped by just to visit, knowing they would leave feeling better — it was an

experience to know her.

A 30-year breast cancer survivor, Nita faced her illness with remarkable strength and unwavering faith. When cancer returned 15 months ago, she fought again with grace and determination. Cancer did not win — it was simply time for her journey here to come to a close.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Kathryn Guthrie, Kellie Guthrie and Kerry Guthrie Ledbetter (Carleton); and her cherished grandchildren, Jackson Ledbetter, Walker Ledbetter and Rebekah-Grace Guthrie.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to celebrate Nita’s life by spending time with loved ones or performing acts of kindness.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RONNIE R. JONES

Ronnie R. Jones, 75, of Cusseta, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home in the Beulah community on April 22, 2026.

Ronnie was born in Langdale, Alabama, in 1951 to the late Lathan and Pauline Langley Jones. He was a proud graduate of Beulah High School and later earned an associate degree in fire science. He began his working life at his dads’ service Station/garage in Fairfax and later worked at Fairfax Mill. Ronnie faithfully served his community for 32 years with the Auburn Fire Department, where he achieved the rank of battalion chief. After retirement, he spent 10 years driving a wrecker for Jones Garage. Ronnie also held many other jobs during his working life.

Ronnie loved life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed playing softball, cheering on Alabama football and spending time outdoors — especially scraping driveways on his John Deere tractor and cutting grass. He was a devoted member of Lanett Congregational Christian Church, where he cherished fellowship, faith and time with his church family. He also loved watching old western TV shows and action movies.

Known for his storytelling, Ronnie often shared memories of his time as a firefighter — full of humor, mischief and meaningful moments. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a loyal friend to many. He loved his community and supported Beulah School in early years by maintaining the ballfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lathan and Pauline Langley Jones; his brothers Charles, Lamar and Gary Jones; and special friends, Big Al McCord and Jesse Strickland.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Ann Coxwell-Jones; his children Michelle Jones (Quinita “Q”), Rodney “Bebo” Jones, Billie Anne Baker (Dena), Ben Coxwell and Ross Coxwell (Heather); his grandchildren BreAnn Coxwell, Braydon Coxwell (Bralie), Jenniffer Coxwell (Jacob) and Triston Anderson; his great-grandchild Ivie; and a special nephew, Jimmy Jones who was more like a brother and best friend.

A funeral service was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 25. A graveside service followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Ronnie will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to his community and the many lives he touched through his kindness, humor and willingness to help others.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

KAREN GARRISON

Karen Lynn Garrison (née Harrison), Professor Emerita of Music at Auburn University, died Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Auburn, at the age of 69.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 9, 1956, to Oscar Dill Harrison and Sarah “Brooksie” Brooks Maret, Karen graduated in 1978 from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in music education and performance. At UNC, she was a proud member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She went on to receive a master of music degree at the University of South Carolina in 1982 and a Doctorate of Music at Florida State University in 1986.

While completing her doctoral studies, Garrison joined the Auburn University faculty in 1983, where she specialized in flute performance and pedagogy. She served as president of the National Association of College Wind and Percussion Instructors and as national secretary and southern chapter president of The College Music Society. In 2009, Karen was selected as a College of Liberal Arts Engaged Scholar in recognition of her outreach work in local and national communities. She had an interest in music by women composers and Native American music, on which she gave recitals and lectures in the United States and South America.

Outside of the classroom, Karen found great peace working in her yard, planting hostas around the house, though she often joked about unwittingly feeding the local deer. She opened her home to many rescued dogs and cats, including Maddox the Pomeranian and most recently Ollie the Maltipoo. She also opened her home to family, which she treasured most. She and her sister, Susan, celebrated holidays and planned European trips together with their families to make sure their sons grew up close. Later in life, Karen became the primary caretaker for Roger, her husband of 37 years, through his advancing stages of dementia. Roger passed away earlier this year. Karen’s family will remember her as a devoted, calm and comforting support, whether in good or difficult times.

Karen is survived by her son Jim Garrison, his wife, Margo Sulmont and her grandson Anatole Maret; and her two nephews Brooks Kieran-Kaufman and Emmet Kaufman and their families.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Centennial Capital Campaign at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice. Family and friends will gather for a memorial to celebrate the lives of Karen and Roger together later in the year.

CLAIRE MADELINE HOUCK MITCHELL

Claire Madeline Houck Mitchell died on April 17, 2026, at Arbor Springs Healthcare in Opelika. Claire was born on her family’s farm in Spotsylvania County, Virginia on Oct. 11, 1931, to parents Franklin Noah Houck and Minnie Roten Houck. Minnie and Noah settled in Virginia after moving from the mountains near Boone, North Carolina, shortly after they were married.

Claire loved to reminisce about her adventures growing up in Spotsylvania County and remained deeply connected to her relatives and friends there and in the mountains of North Carolina throughout her life.

After graduation from Spotsylvania High School in 1952, Claire attended vocational school to become a hairdresser. She and a fellow classmate then set up their own salon in Warrenton, Virginia, and soon had a thriving business. Claire met her husband, Claude Milton “Boots” Mitchell, while he was based at a small Air Force radar station nearby in Front Royal, Virginia. After the birth of their first child, they moved to Boots’ family farm in Beauregard, and later to Opelika. There, Claire and Boots raised their four children and owned and operated two small businesses, Mitchell TV, Sales and Service and Mitchell Furniture, for more than 30 years. Claire devoted her life to caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Claire is predeceased by her husband C.M. “Boots” Mitchell; sons John (Kathy) and Jeff; parents Noah and Minnie Houck; sister Faye Dugan, and brothers Donald, Rolf, Howard and Onard Houck.

Claire is survived by her daughter, Angela M. Calhoun, her husband Porter and their daughter Grace; son Grady L. Mitchell and his wife Arlene; daughter-in-law, Kathy Gentle Mitchell (John) and their daughters Maria, Elise and her husband John Michael Walker, and Julia and her husband Mitchell Washburn; grandson Justin Mitchell (Jeff), his wife Natalie, and great-grandchildren Eli, Brennan, Harbor and Aurora. Claire is also survived by niece Susie Dugan Agan (Elmer) and grandniece Etta Agan Bradecamp (Denny); nieces Mary Lou Edwards Smith (Harry) and Gayle Edwards Berry (Bill); first cousin, once-removed Donna Fleming (Howard) and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to the staffs at The Harbor and at Arbor Springs Nursing Care.

A visitation with the family was held Friday, April 24 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with a graveside service at in Garden Hill Cemetery following.

CARL BENSON

After a brief illness, Mike Benson passed away in Pensacola, Florida. Mike was born in Santa Monica, California. He attended Auburn High School where he was State Champion in several track and field events. After graduation he attended Auburn University, was president of the Freshman Engineering Council and graduated with a bachelor’s in engineering. While there he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a member of Spades and ODK Honorary. He went on to receive a law degree from the University of Alabama and practiced law in Auburn for over 25 years. Retiring to his home on the water in Pensacola, he continued to enjoy his love of boating and deep-sea fishing. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Carl Belmont Benson and Madrid Benson Bailey. He is survived by daughter, Mary Marshall Holdefer, Pensacola; son, Carl Whatley Benson, Birmingham; grandson Benjamin Haynes Holdefer; granddaughter Mary Phelps Holdefer and brother, Stephen Benson (Sophia) of Auburn. A friend to many with a great sense of humor he will be missed by both family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Auburn.