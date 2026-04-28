Lee County Schools receives national recognition for music education support

CONTRIBUTED BY LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS

LEE COUNTY — Lee County Schools (LCS) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for their outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 27th year, the Best Communities for Music Education continues to spotlight and celebrate school districts and individual schools across the United States for their exemplary dedication to music education and their ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to music learning as part of a well-rounded education.

There were only nine school districts in Alabama that received this recognition, and LCS was one of only two county systems to receive this award. The award reaches K-12 communities nationwide, offering both recognition and momentum to strengthen and expand music education programs. In 2026, more than 1,000 school districts and schools — including public, private, charter and parochial institutions — have been recognized for outstanding achievement in providing access to high-quality music education.

“This distinction reflects the unwavering support our music programs receive from both central office leadership and school level administration, as well as the exceptional dedication and hard work of our music educators across the school system,” said Dr. Gene Butler, band dorector for Smiths Station High School.

This distinction reflects the unwavering support our music programs receive from both central office leadership and school level administration, as well as the exceptional dedication and hard work of our music educators across the school system.

Having this recognition validates the hard work and dedication our music staff has put into creating top-notch music programming in LCS, including a district-wide honor band. Despite economic challenges and in the spirit of the “Raising the Bar” initiative to advance in academics, athletics and the arts, Lee County Schools continues to make deliberate efforts to sustain and strengthen its music education programs. They recognize the essential role of music education in fostering creativity, discipline and teamwork, and continue to prioritize it in the curriculum. While budget constraints have affected certain areas, LCS remains committed to supporting classroom instruction, ensembles and performance opportunities. They have implemented strategies such as partnering with local organizations, seeking community support and exploring grant funding to ensure the continuation and growth of its music offerings. LCS continues to provide opportunities for students to engage in music camps, honor bands and choirs, ensuring that financial limitations do not hinder student participation. They are proud of the resilience and dedication of their educators in delivering high-quality music education and remain optimistic that, with continued community and stakeholder support, they will continue to navigate challenges and continue to offer valuable musical experiences for all students.

About The NAMM

Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Association of Music Merchants, the global trade association for the music products industry. The foundation works to remove systemic barriers that limit access to music-making and career pathways in the music industry. By investing in bold ideas and innovative solutions, we strive to build inclusive and thriving musical communities. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

For more information on the music programs in Lee County Schools, please visit the Lee County Schools website www.lee.k12.al.us/.