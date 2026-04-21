On the Mark | OHS baseball falls; softball, track wins

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Area play proved unforgiving for the Opelika Bulldogs baseball team, as last week’s three-game sweep by rival Auburn officially ended Opelika’s hopes of reaching the postseason. The Bulldogs area schedule at 1-5 and now sit at 18-18 overall.

Auburn set the tone early in the series opener at Cimo Field, scoring five runs in the second inning and adding three more in the third to secure an 8-2 win. Opelika managed just four hits in the game, though Hank Hudson provided the highlight with a two-run home run. Warner McDonald led the Bulldogs with two hits. Starter Asher Rudd was tagged with eight runs in 2 2/3 innings, though only one was earned, while Caleb Gardner settled things down by tossing four scoreless innings in relief.

Game two was the definition of a hard-luck loss. Auburn’s Bryson Sheppard hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and that swing held up as the Tigers edged Opelika 2-1 in a pitching duel. Landon Rudd was excellent on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing just two earned runs over seven innings. However, offense was at a premium, and Sye Siggers and Bryce Turnham accounted for Opelika’s only hits of the night.

The Tigers completed the sweep in game three with a 9-6 win, pounding out 12 hits over seven innings. Hank Hudson again led Opelika offensively with two hits, while Landon Rudd, Caleb Gardner and Sawyer Rollins chipped in with base hits of their own. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs continue to compete, with two remaining area games against Central still on the schedule, plus a potential tiebreaker. Opelika hosted Central on Wednesday, though results were unavailable by press time.

Lady Bulldogs stay hot

While baseball saw its season come to a close, the Opelika Lady Bulldogs softball team continues to build momentum at the right time. Opelika picked up wins over Russell County and rival Central last week to improve to 18-15 overall, showing balance in the lineup and consistency in the circle.

Against Russell County, Kyleigh White delivered a standout performance, driving in four runs on two hits, including a home run. White also scored a run, while Jas Smith, Jaylee Williams, McCall Clayton and Terah Harris each recorded two hits. J.Z. Agee earned the win, pitching five innings and striking out nine.

Opelika followed that effort with a strong 5-1 win over Central in Phenix City. McCall Clayton set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning, while Emily Birmingham dominated in the circle, allowing just one run and one hit over seven innings. Clayton finished with two hits, and Birmingham, Agee, Morgan, Soltau, Smith and Brooks all added hits in a complete team performance.

OMS Track continues to dominate

Boys team highlights

The boys were led by standout performances from Jayden Logan, who swept the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the championship meet. Caleb Cosby earned gold medals in the 200 meters and 4×100 relay while recording a silver in the 100 meters, where his time of 11.24 seconds now stands as a national-best mark for an eighth grader according to MileSplit.

Other top contributors included Keland Moss, who won shot put gold and set new school records in the shot and discus, and Messiah Houston, who captured gold in the 300 hurdles. The relay teams were dominant throughout the season, highlighted by a record-setting 45.61 in the 4×100 relay.

Girls team highlights

The girl’s championship team featured numerous medalists, including Maya Jeter, who claimed gold in the 100 meters, and Tinsley Williams, who had a historic season with gold medals in the 300 hurdles and long jump. Williams also set multiple records, including a 15-9.5 long jump, the longest in the nation among eighth graders, and a 51.49 in the 300 hurdles.

Jaela Holmes added gold medals in shot put and javelin, setting new school marks in both events, while Katelyn Calloway dominated the discus. Opelika’s 4×800 relay team also reached the podium and established a new record time of 11:21.47.

Record-Breaking season

In total, Opelika athletes combined for hundreds of medals and personal bests, while setting multiple school records across sprints, relays, hurdles, jumps and throws. Several athletes are expected to compete alongside the Opelika High School team in upcoming meets, with the opportunity to qualify for state competition.

Coaching staff

The success was guided by a dedicated coaching staff that included: Dustin Ferguson, Briana Wrencher, Dwyaine Jackson, Willie Whack, Devontre Thompson, Charlie Johnson, Alex Dowdell and Liberty Stribling.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.