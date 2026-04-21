Kids Talk About God | Why did Jesus tell Peter to put away his sword?

OPINION —

“Because Jesus didn’t want Peter to turn the garden into a pirate movie scene!” sais Noah, 8. “And Peter was probably better at catching fish than fighting soldiers.”

When the soldiers came to arrest Jesus, Peter grabbed his sword and cut off the ear of Malchus, the high priest’s servant. But Jesus told him, “Put your sword into the sheath. Shall I not drink the cup which my Father has given me?” (John 18:11). Jesus showed Peter and us that God’s plan was not about violence and revenge, but about love and sacrifice.

This “cup” was God’s plan for Jesus to bear the punishment of sin, so that eternal life could be offered freely by grace through faith in Jesus (Ephesians 2:8-9).

“Jesus wanted to show forgiveness,” says Mia, 9. “He didn’t come to fight back but to save us.”

Some people thought the Messiah would be a superhero, fighting bad guys and setting everyone free. But Jesus came to fight a different battle, the battle against sin and death. He came to lay down his life willingly. That’s why he stopped Peter from fighting.

“Jesus knew that if he didn’t let himself be arrested, he couldn’t die for our sins,” said Ethan, 10.

In that moment, Jesus showed mercy. He healed Malchus’s ear (Luke 22:51), showing love even to someone who was there to arrest him. Jesus taught that real strength is trusting God, even when it’s hard.

Sometimes we want to fight back when someone hurts us. Maybe we use our words like swords when we are angry. But Jesus calls us to put away our ‘swords’ and show love instead.

“Jesus was showing us that God’s kingdom is built on love, not fighting,” said Ava, 11.

Jesus could have called down angels to protect him. But he chose to obey God’s plan and go to the cross so that everyone could be saved from sin and death. Jesus wanted Peter (and us) to trust God’s plan, even when it looked scary.

Peter thought he was protecting Jesus by fighting, but Jesus had a bigger plan. As Charlie Bing often points out in his Grace Notes at gracelife.org, Jesus was committed to fulfilling the Father’s will, not Peter’s idea of victory. Jesus came to offer himself as the Lamb of God, a sacrifice for the sins of the world (John 1:29). Using the sword would have undermined the path of grace God laid out from the beginning.

We can also remember that Peter probably felt brave in the moment, but later he would deny Jesus three times before dawn. Jesus knew Peter’s heart and wanted to teach him a deeper lesson: the path to true victory is surrender to God’s will, not fighting.

Peter would later become a leader in spreading the gospel by preaching. This story shows us that God’s grace works through weakness and love, not through force.

When we face trouble, we might feel like grabbing a sword, but Jesus calls us to put it away, trust him and remember that his grace is enough. Even when life feels chaotic, God’s plan is always best. Like Jesus, we can pray and abide in God’s peace by trusting that God in his grace will win our battles.

Think About This

Jesus trusted God’s plan, even when it meant suffering. He chose peace under extreme stress over revenge and violence.

Memorize This Truth

John 18:11 (previously quoted.)

Ask This Question

Have you chosen to abide in God’s love and peace instead of fighting back?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.