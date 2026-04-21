Anchored in Truth | The question that changes everything

OPINION —

Matthew 16:15 — “But who do you say that I am?”

There are certain questions in life that seem simple… until you realize how much they actually matter. “What do you do for a living?” “Where are you from?” “What do you believe?” Most of the time, we answer those questions without much thought. But every now and then, a question comes along that stops us in our tracks. A question that isn’t just about information — but about identity. Jesus asked one of those questions.

In Matthew 16, He first asked His disciples, “Who do people say that I am?” And they had plenty of answers. Some said John the Baptist. Others said Elijah. Still others thought He was one of the prophets. In other words, people had opinions. And if we’re honest, not much has changed. Today, people still have opinions about Jesus. Some say He was a great teacher. Some say He was a good man. Some say He was a moral example. But then Jesus asked a second question — one that was far more personal: “But who do you say that I am?”

That question changes everything.

Because it’s not about what others believe. It’s not about what culture says. It’s not even about what you’ve always heard. It’s about you.

I remember a time in my life when I had to wrestle with something similar — not about Jesus specifically, but about what I really believed. It’s easy to grow up around faith, to hear it, to repeat it, even to agree with it. But there comes a moment when you must decide if it’s truly yours. Not borrowed, not inherited, not assumed — but real.

That’s the moment Jesus was leading His disciples toward.

And Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Did you catch that? Not just a teacher. Not just a prophet. The Christ; The Son of the living God.

That last part matters. Because a living God is not distant. He is not silent and He is not confined to history. A living God is active. A living God is present and is involved in our lives right now. And if that’s true, then this isn’t just a theological question — it’s a life-shaping one.

If Jesus is truly the Christ… If He is truly the Son of the living God…Then He is not just someone to admire. He is someone to follow. He isn’t just someone to agree with. He is someone to surrender to. And suddenly, everything changes.

Our priorities change. Our decisions change. Our identity changes. Because we are no longer defined by our past, our mistakes, or even our own understanding of ourselves. We are defined by Him.

So, the question remains. Not what others say. Not even what you’ve heard. But you. Who do you say that He is? Right now, in this very moment, who do you say that He is? Because how you answer that question…will begin to shape everything about your life.

If you would like someone to pray with you, talk with you or help you take your next step in your walk with Christ, please let us know at (334) 745-5181. We are here to serve you and meet your needs in the best way that we are able.

I love you dear friends. And so does God.