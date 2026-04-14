Kids Talk About God | How can Christians be unified?

OPINION —

“If Christians were on a basketball team, they’d have to pass the ball instead of hog it,” said Ethan, age 10. “Jesus would probably be the coach and the MVP.”

That’s a great way to start thinking about unity. Jesus prayed in John 17 that His followers would be “one” just like he and the Father are one. That’s a pretty big request, especially when we sometimes struggle just to share the remote.

“I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in me through their word; that they all may be one, as you, Father, are in me, and I in you; that they also may be one in us, that the world may believe that you sent me,” (John 17:20–21).

Jesus prayed this not just for His first disciples but for all Christians throughout history, including us. He wasn’t praying for us to all wear the same shoes or vote the same way. He prayed for a deeper kind of unity, the kind that reflects his relationship with his Father.

“Jesus and His Father love each other perfectly, and they never fight,” said Grace, age nine. “So Christians should try to get along like that, even when we disagree.”

Yes! Unity doesn’t mean we’re all the same. It means we’re connected by something stronger than our differences. That “something” is really someone: Jesus. When we remember that he is the center and loves us unconditionally, it helps us stay close to each other. We value our brothers and sisters in Christ because we’re in the same family by God’s grace, which is God’s superglue that holds us together.

Jesus also said: “And the glory which you gave me I have given them, that they may be one just as we are one: I in them, and you in me; that they may be made perfect in one” (John 17:22–23).

That’s a lot of “ins.” But it makes sense. God lives in us through his Spirit, and that means we have access to the same love and unity that exist within the Trinity. That’s the New Covenant promise. God no longer dwells in a temple made of stone but in the hearts of believers.

“God’s love is like glue,” said Bella, age 8. “It sticks us together.”

Exactly. We don’t get unity by trying harder to be nice. It comes from knowing we are already loved deeply by God and letting that love spill over onto others. Jesus prayed that the world would know God’s love by the way his people love one another.

Unity doesn’t mean we never mess up. It means we keep coming back to love, forgiveness and truth. It means we choose humility over pride, listening over shouting and peace over drama.

It also means we remember that all Christians, whether they go to a small church, a big church, whether they meet online or under a tree, are part of the same forever family.

Think About This

Christian unity comes from knowing God’s unconditional love and letting it guide how we treat each other.

Memorize This Truth

“I in them, and you in me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that you have sent me, and have loved them as you have loved me” (John 17:23).

Ask These Questions

Am I showing God’s love in a way that helps Christians feel united with Jesus and his followers? Are non-Christians being drawn to Christ because of the unity they see in me and the believers with whom I gather?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost.

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