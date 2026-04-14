Car Tech LLC announces $21.5 million expansion

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF

OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Car Tech, LLC announced plans to expand its existing operations in Opelika, representing a capital investment of $21.5 million and the creation of 40 new jobs. The expansion further strengthens the company’s long-term presence in the community and reinforces Opelika’s position as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing.

“We are proud to expand our presence in Opelika with this new investment. We look forward to creating new job opportunities and continuing to grow alongside the local community,” said Jongmyeong Lee, Vice President of Car Tech LLC in a press release issued by the city of Opelika.

The project includes the purchase and installation of new manufacturing press machines and expanded crane capacity at the company’s existing Opelika facility.

These upgrades will allow Car Tech to significantly increase its production.

“Car Tech has been a valued member of Opelika’s business community, and we are proud to see the company continue to grow here,” said Mayor Eddie Smith. “This expansion demonstrates the strength of our local workforce and our ability to support advanced manufacturing. Investments like this help create quality jobs and strengthen Opelika’s economy for years to come.”

Car Tech LLC manufactures precision metal stampings and components for the automotive industry, providing high-quality parts and solutions to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The company’s continued investment in Opelika reflects strong demand for its products and the strategic importance of its Alabama operations.

“Car Tech’s decision to expand its operations in Opelika is a strong vote of confidence in our community and our workforce,” said John Sweatman, Economic Development Director for the city of Opelika. “Advanced manufacturing continues to be a key driver of our local economy, and projects like this help ensure Opelika remains competitive in the global automotive supply chain.”

The Car Tech expansion and associated Tax Abatement Agreement was approved by the Opelika City Council during its meeting on Tuesday, April 7.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Woodard, Senior Project Manager at Opelika Economic Development, at (334) 705-5114 or jwoodard@opelika-al.gov.