Opelika Council approves license for hemp store

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council voted to approve a specialty license for Top Shelf Alternatives LLC during Tuesday night’s meeting after tabling the request on March 17, following a divided discussion over zoning, fairness and community concerns. The council voted 3-2 to approve the request by business owner Bradley Haddon.

Ward 4 Council Member Chuck Beams said he received multiple calls from constituents opposed to allowing hemp sales in the Gateway Corridor.

“All the feedback that I got from the concerned citizens … were supportive of not having consumable hemp sales in the Gateway Corridor,” he said. “I think their concerns with that are valid.”

Ward 3 Council Member Leigh Whatley echoed those concerns, arguing the corridor was not an appropriate location and should be protected, citing the proximity to the public library as a problem.

Ward 2 Council Member Janataka Hughley-Holmes and Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch expressed support, noting Top Shelf Alternatives operated prior to recent state regulatory changes and arguing the city should follow current law.

“We should … be permissible of a business that’s already been existing in our city because as we say at every single ribbon cutting, ‘We are a business-friendly city,’” Rauch said.

Hughley-Holmes also pointed out there is currently no ordinance prohibiting hemp sales in the Gateway Corridor and cautioned against changing rules midstream.

“You can’t just put an ordinance in and backdate it,” she said.

The discussion ultimately highlighted a broader policy divide — whether to act based on current regulations or deny the request and pursue a future ordinance addressing hemp sales in the Gateway Corridor.

Haddon and his wife Kayla were visibly overcome with emotion following the vote. He addressed the council during the final round of public comments.

“We want to thank everyone for bearing with us, for asking questions and for continuing to seek information throughout this process. We know this has been a long arduous process for everyone involved,” Bradley said. “We are committed to doing this the right way — making people aware that there are new avenues and safer alternatives [to pharmaceuticals] available. We truly appreciate the opportunity to share that information with our community.”

After the meeting, Bradley said he wanted to thank their supporters and customers that have stood by them for the last several months.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us throughout this entire process,” he said. “This has probably been the hardest thing I’ve ever done — watching something you built from scratch and feeling like it’s burning down around you in real time. When people are asking for answers and you don’t have them, all you can do is keep the faith, keep believing in yourself and double down with the people around you. Trust yourself, and trust that the right outcome will come in the end. I especially want to thank our customers and supporters — and everyone local who believes in a strong local economy, small government, opportunity and choice because choice is what this is all about.”

Mayor Comments & Recognition

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith presented a check to the Food Bank of East Alabama in the amount of $23,876 representing funds raised through the Empty Bowls project. Smith also read proclamations for Character Week in Opelika and recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The mayor and council also recognized several employees for their years of service to the city.

Public Hearings

The council held several public hearings including a hearing for a project development agreement with GMB USA Alabama Inc. After the public hearing the council approved the agreement with GMB USA Alabama Inc.

GMB USA Alabama Inc., a global automotive components manufacturer, plans to open a new facility in Opelika, bringing a $9 million investment and 75 jobs to the area.

The company will locate at 95 Orr Ave. in the Orr Industrial Park, further expanding Opelika’s role in the automotive supply chain.

“GMB’s decision to locate in Opelika is another strong endorsement of our community, our workforce and our commitment to supporting industry,” Mayor Eddie Smith said in a press release.

“We at GMB are proud to establish a new production base in Opelika,” Byoung Young Song, president of GMB Korea Corporation, said. “This investment is a significant step forward in growing together with the local community and contributing to the advancement of the global automotive industry. Leveraging our long-standing expertise and quality competitiveness in the automotive parts industry, GMB aims to create stable jobs and revitalize the local economy in Opelika. We will also work closely with the local community to achieve sustainable growth as a responsible company.”

The new facility will support GMB’s automotive component manufacturing operations and will help meet the increasing demand from automotive manufacturers across North America.

“We are excited to welcome GMB USA Alabama Inc. to the Opelika business community,” said John Sweatman, Director of Opelika Economic Development. “The company’s investment in Orr Industrial Park demonstrates the continued demand for Opelika as a location for advanced manufacturing and highlights the strength of our workforce and infrastructure.”

Other Public Hearings

The demolition of properties at 203 Darden St., 1904 Trimble St. and 1905 Trimble St.

A zoning amendment for property located in the 4600 block of Birmingham Highway (R-2 to C-3, GC-P)

A zoning amendment for property located in the 1500 block Century Boulevard (R-3 to R-5)

A zoning amendment for property located at 3310 Society Hill Road (R-1 to C-2, GC-P)

A zoning amendment for property located at 598 Dunlop Drive (R-1 to R-2 and R-3). Numerous residents spoke on this proposed amendment during the public hearing with the majority being against the rezoning citing traffic concerns, potential drainage issues and safety among the reasons.

Local attorney Brandon Rice spoke on behalf of the land owners and the developer stating that the subdivision has already been approved and will be built as approved, but that the rezoning request would allow for a safer traffic flow than the original approved plan. The council was split but ultimately approved the rezoning request.

Consent Agenda

Approved alcohol license requests for multiple businesses

Approved street closures for a May 9 long-distance bike ride and the Sportsplex Tri for Kids to be held Aug. 1

Approved a bid for electrical equipment (cost as needed)

Approved departmental expense reports

Declared surplus property and authorized disposal

Approved a rental agreement for a front loader — $124,800

Accepted a donation of land for West Ridge Park

Accepted subdivision infrastructure and utilities

Appointed bond counsel and underwriter for school warrants

Approved an asset disposition services agreement

Approved a fireworks agreement with Board of Education for the July 3 Freedom Fest

Approved demolition of 1905 Trimble St.

Approved sewer fees refund — $1,333.29

Approved an appropriation to Auburn-Opelika Tourism — $10,000

Approved an appropriation to Boys & Girls Clubs of East Alabama — $7,500

Approved an appropriation to Envision Opelika — $2,500

Approved an appropriation to Keep Opelika Beautiful — $2,500

Approved the reappointment of Jasper Snipes to the Board of Parks and Recreation for a new term that will expire March 15, 2031.

Approved the reappointment of Antione Harvis to the Board of Education for a new term that will expire April 1, 2031.

General Business

Approved tax abatements for Car Tech LLC

Approved demolition of 1904 Trimble St.

Ordinances