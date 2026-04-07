On the Mark | OHS Baseball on a winning streak

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika’s boys and girls track teams participated in the Wayne Murphy Invitational hosted by Auburn High School, and the results continue to point toward a promising postseason for Bulldog track and field.

Facing a deep and competitive field, Opelika athletes were well represented across sprints, distance races, hurdles and field events. Numerous Bulldogs finished among the top 10 in their respective events, with several claiming first-place finishes and personal-best performances.

The girls team was led once again by distance standout Caroline Couey, who continues to separate herself as one of the area’s elite runners. Couey captured first place in both the 800-meter run (2:19.55) and the 1600-meter run (5:10.18), showing impressive range and consistency.

Speed was also on display for the Lady Bulldogs. Alieah Nelms finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.53 and later placed fifth in the 800 meters, while Serenity Rufus ran her way to third place finishing in both the 100-meter dash (12.37) and the 200 meters (25.52). Those results highlight the team’s depth in the sprint events.

In the hurdles, Lauryn Waits placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles, and Lauren Skipper finished fifth in the 300 hurdles, continuing to provide solid points and experience heading deeper into the season.

Opelika’s girls were particularly strong in the field events, where championships continue to pile up. Legend Fitzpatrick delivered a big performance by winning the shot put (40-4) and placing fifth in the discus. Kennady Caldwell added a first-place finish in the discus (114-10) and placed third in shot put, while Kaysee Dexter finished fourth in discus. Emunah Weaver added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump, and Londyn Gardner took eighth in the high jump, rounding out a balanced effort across the board.

The boys team matched that momentum with speed, power and athletisism.

Sprinters Jamel Griffin and Jalen Thomas were nearly untouchable. Griffin won the 100-meter dash (10.66) and placed second in the 200, while Thomas captured first in the 200 meters (21.59) and finished third in the 100.

In the hurdles, Richard Howard claimed first place in the 110-meter hurdles (14.83), continuing to post top-tier times. Leland Bell and Nicholas Brock contributed solid finishes in the 400 meters, with Brock also placing fifth in the 800-meter run. Brantley Turnham added a ninth-place finish in the 1600 meters.

The Bulldogs were dominant in the jumps. Kaleb Baker soared to first in the long jump (23-6.5), while Braeden Dowdell won the triple jump (46-10.5) and placed seventh in the long jump.

Kaiden Farris finished fourth in triple jump, and Jayden Logan cleared six feet to place sixth in the high jump.

Throwers continued to make noise as well. Ericson “Moni” Thomas powered his way to first in the shot put (51-8), while Jordan Smith finished third in discus. Darius Stephens added a second-place finish in the javelin, and Reginald Williams placed in both discus and shot put.

On the diamond, the OHS varsity baseball team battled through a difficult three-game stretch against tough competition.

Against Benjamin Russell, Opelika collected 10 hits but came up short in a 6–4 loss. Sye Siggers, Jax Miller and JC Cummings each tallied two hits, while Bryce Turnham, Tommy Prince, Sawyer Rollins and Landon Rudd added one apiece. Turnham pitched four innings, allowing five hits and just two earned runs while striking out four. Prince finished the game with two scoreless innings on the mound.

Stanhope Elmore edged the Bulldogs 3–2 last Saturday in Millbrook. Offensively, Opelika received hits from Siggers, Warner McDonald, Turnham, Will Marshall and Carson Holcey. Whit Cooper and James Ward combined to pitch all seven innings in the loss.

In the second game of a doubleheader, Demopolis handed Opelika a 5–4 defeat. Hank Hudson led the offense with three hits, while Miller and McDonald added singles. Opelika used four pitchers in the closely contested loss.

The Bulldogs will look to rebound at home Friday as they host Smiths Station at 5 p.m. at Bulldog Park. Opelika will also host Auburn on April 16 and 17, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. on both days.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.