Public Notices | Week of April 6, 2026

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Gordy Construction Company, 2960 Smith Rd. Fortson, GA 31808, Contractor, has completed the contract for Construction of LR 249 & LR 318 Water Transmission Main for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority, Owner, GMC Project No. CMGM230058 and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Craig Sanford, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 East Chase Ln, Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900547.00

Hardwood, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. Household Realty Corporation,

And, GSRAN, LLC,

And Joan Marie Lindsay,

And A Parcel of Real Property identified as:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a

map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of

Lee County, Alabama.

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, being Persons,

Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations

or other Entities, whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned

parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities

will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 10th day of October, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, KJB-Hardwood, LLC; as Defendants, Household Realty Corporation; and GSRAN, LLC; and Joan Marie Lindsay; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Lot 5, Block “D”, Section Two, Crouch’s Subdivision of Canterbury Hills, lying in Section

12, Township 17 North, Range 30 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a map or plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 9, at Pages 35 and 36, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 15th day of January, 2026

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM ERNEST MORRIS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-140

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DAVID W. MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, & 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-126

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to RAY TRUSSELL as Executor for the Estate of DAVID PATRICK TRUSSELL, deceased, on March 17, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 17th day of March, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/2/26, 04/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY CAREN WHITE DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-165

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of BETTY CAREN WHITE, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Clinton Pridgen, on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY Legal Run 03/26/26, 04/02/36, 04/09/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDY DIANE BENTLEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-120

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TANYA LACY Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 03/26/26, 04/02/26, 04/09/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Erica M. Lockhart to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, dated February 28, 2007 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3424, Page 711 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on May 14, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-SEVEN (#27), STEPHENS WOODS SUBDIVISION, PHASE V, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 27 AT PAGE 113, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 1510 Karley Dr Opelika AL 36801

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-003520 LEGAL RUN 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that a civil action is pending in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, styled Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. v. Marisel San Miguel (43-DV-2025-900900.00), wherein Plaintiff seeks recovery of damages from breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and account stated, including a balance of approximately $12,339.67, with interest, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL is known to have interest in this matter but has yet to be served after diligent search and attempts of service by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL has been absent from the State of Alabama more than 30 days since filing of the Complain; or if in the State, concealed herself so process could not be served.

Pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of this Court, service is hereby made by publication in , The Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring MARISEL SAN MIGUEL to answer the Complaint; whereby stating a claim for contractual and monetary damages; and MARISEL SAN MIGUEL shall file an Answer before the passing of thirty days following the last publication date; and failing to do so shall result in judgment by default against MARISEL SAN MIGUEL should she fail to make admittance or denial of the Complaint by written Answer known to the Plaintiff and the Court. Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

Notice of auction of

abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicles on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

Vin # 1FMJK1HT1FEF09380

2015 FORD EXPEDITION EL

Vin # 3FAFP31N85R139761

2005 FORD FOCUS ZX3 S

Best 4 Less Inc

2509 Lafayette Parkway

Opelika AL, 36801 Legal run 04/02/26, 04/09/26

Notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, 360 Lee Rd 10, Auburn, AL 36830, has

completed all work on the Pickle Ball Courts Phase III – Base, Grading, Drainage and Site Work,

1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this

project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and the Engineer, City of Opelika

Engineering, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Estate No. 2026-141

In Re: Estate of Loretta Jean Allen, Deceased.

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS.

Letters of administration on the estate of Loretta Jean Allen, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 18th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Jere Colley, Legal Run 4/2/2026, 4/9/2026, 4/16/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GYPSY E. GAULTNEY , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-151

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOSEPH MICHAEL GAULTNEY, SR.

Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH RAYMOND KERR,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE OF COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-154

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

NOTICE OF SALE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Auburn Collision Center LLC

823B Opelika Rd.

Auburn, Al. 36830

2013 Toyota Camry

VIN # 4TIBF1FK8DU242163

Date of sale : May 2nd,2026

Time:7.00 am

Location of sale:

Auburn Collision Center, LLC

823B Opelika Road

Auburn, Al. 36830 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26M 04/9/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO M. REYES,

DECEASED

Case No.: 2026-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to KRYSTAL LYNN REYES, Personal Representative on the 25th day of March 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that

all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KRYSTAL LYNN REYES Legal run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 4/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

CHARLES TRAMMELL,

Deceased

Case No.: 2022-192

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

Take notice that MARIE BUTLER, Conservator of CHARLES TRAMMELL, filed her Petition for Final Settlement of this Conservatorship on the 17th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 1 J1h day of May 2026 at 2:00 p.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 25th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor

has completed the Contract for Construction) Lake Wilmore Pool Dehumidifying System

at 737 Ogletree Road, Auburn, AL 36830

for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify John Brennan, Davis Architects, Inc, 120 23rd St South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction LLC, (Contractor)

PO Box 137

Opelika AL 36803 Legal Run 04/02/2026, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DANIEL D. KERR, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-153

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLYN JOLLY, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/2/26, 04/9/26 & 04/16/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 04/16/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

U370 & T359

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 04/09/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

DAVID MICHAEL SANDERS

Deceased

Case No.2026-167

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIM

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of David Michael Sanders deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day March of 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Sue Hendrix, Executrix

PREPARED BY:

Jason D. Bruner

Post Office Box 231

Opelika, Alabama 36803

(334) 749-2222 Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26 & 04/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, Personal Representative on the 30th day of March, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be ban-ed.

/s/ Blanca Esther Martinez

|Blanca Esther Martinez Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

Leave to serve defendant by publication

Circuit Court of Lee County

2411 Gateway Drive, Room 104, Opelika, AL 36801

Case No.: DR-2025-000157.00

Stacy Blankenship, Plaintiff

v.

Michael Blankenship, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Michael Blankenship

Last Known Address:

104 Vaughan Ave

Opelika, AL 36801

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County under the above case number for divorce.

Plaintiff: Stacy Blankenship

Defendant: Michael Blankenship

Nature of Action: Divorce

This notice is published in accordance with the order of the court granted on February 24, 2026, allowing for service by publication due to the defendant’s

disappearance.

Publication Details:

Start Date: April 2, 2026

End Date: April 30, 2026

Publication Frequency: Once a week for four consecutive weeks.

If you do not respond to this action within 30 days from the date of the first publication, a judgment may be entered against you.

Dated this [insert date].

Stacy Blankenship

4320 County Road 388 Lot 5

Valley, AL 36854

Phone: 334-476-7901

Email: mailto:stacyblankenship21@icloud.com

LEGAL RUN 04.09/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/30/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Rory William Hughes as Executor for the Estate of NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, deceased, on March 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Amendment Nos. 642 and 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, that City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika (the “City”) will consider a resolution (the “Resolution”) at a public meeting of the Council to be held on April 21, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. central time, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

The purpose of the Resolution is to approve a First Amendment to the Project Agreement (the “Amendment”) between the City and MAB American Management LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Company”), respecting the proposed development of a retail shopping center with approximately 65,000 square feet of a combination of retail, restaurant and service space on approximately 12.6 acres of land located within the City (the “Project”). Under the Amendment, the City will agree to amend the Project Schedule as provided on “Amended Exhibit “B” with an updated Commencement Deadline of May 1, 2027, and an updated Completion Date of May 1, 2028. The City Payments would be made over a period of up to fifteen (15) years from the date the period for measuring and making City Payments is to commence under the Project Agreement.

The public benefits to the City to be derived from the covenants and agreements included within the Project Agreement include, among other things, (i) promoting local economic development and stimulating the local economy; (ii) increasing employment opportunities in the City; (iii) increasing the City’s tax base, which will result in additional tax revenues for the City; (iv) promoting the creation, development and location of business enterprises in the City; and (v) preserving and improving the aesthetic quality of development.

The covenants and agreements of the City under the Project Agreement will benefit the Company.

All interested persons may examine and review the Agreement and Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

During the public meeting referenced above, the Council will conduct a public hearing with respect to the Amendment and the matters therein contained. Interested persons will be given reasonable opportunity to express their opinions, arguments and their views, either orally or in writing, or both, at the meeting. Persons unable to attend the meeting may submit their opinions, arguments and their views to the office of the City Clerk, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

DATED this the 9th day of April, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal run 04/09/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. HOLLEY, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-156

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marcia

K. Holley, on the 2nd day of April 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATTY JO BISHOP, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY

Take notice that BETTY CUPP, as Administrator of the Estate of PATTY JO BISHOP,

filed a Motion to Sell Real Property of said Estate on the 25th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 13th day of May 2026 at 11 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the I st day of April 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26, & 04/23/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 04-17-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 672

Unit 817

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 04/09/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY IN THE PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2026-162

RE: ESTATE OF KORTNEY LEIANNE CULPEPPER, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of March, 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Nickolas Hugh Ray,

Nickolas Hugh Ray, Administrator of the Estate of Kortney Leianne Culpepper

Jacob J. Key, Esq.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, April 16, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit D32

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 04/09/2026