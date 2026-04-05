Opelika Mayor appointed to ACCMA Board of Directors

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Alabama City-County Management Association (ACCMA), further strengthening the connection between elected leadership and professional local government management across the state.

Mayor Eddie Smith shared, “I am honored and excited to join the ACCMA Board of Directors and be part of such a respected organization dedicated to strengthening local government across Alabama. I look forward to contributing alongside such an outstanding group of public servants.”

The ACCMA exists to advance professional management in Alabama’s city and county governments while supporting the professional development of its members and other local government officials. Guided by its core beliefs of professionalism, ethics, integrity, education and camaraderie, the organization provides valuable resources, training and advocacy for public management professionals statewide.

Mayor Smith’s appointment aligns with ACCMA bylaws, which call for representation from an elected municipal leader on the board. His addition brings both public and private sector experience to the organization as it continues to support effective and collaborative local governance.

“As City Manager of the City of Vestavia Hills and Past President of the Alabama City-County Manager’s Association (ACCMA), I am honored to welcome Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith to the ACCMA Board,” said Jeff Downs, Board Member ACCMA. “With his extensive private sector experience and long tenure as an elected official in Opelika, Mayor Smith brings valuable perspective, insight and leadership to our organization. His willingness to serve will strengthen the profession and contribute meaningfully to the continued success of local government throughout Alabama.”

Gretchen DiFante, ACCMA President, also welcomed Mayor Smith’s appointment. “We are thrilled that Mayor Smith is willing to serve on the ACCMA Board of Directors. ACCMA’s mission is to promote professional management in municipal and county governments across the state. Our two elected members of the board play a vital role in helping us form a vision and effective strategies that support and impact appointed and elected officials as a cohesive team, strengthening our communities and ensuring sustainability together. We recognize that without the collaboration of both groups, we cannot succeed. Mayor Smith brings a wealth of knowledge from his roles in the private sector, community leadership and as a city council member and mayor. We are especially excited to have Mayor Smith join us as we begin long-term strategic planning for the organization.”