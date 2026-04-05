Community Calendar | Week of April 6, 2026

LUNCH AT THE CHAMBER

The Opelika Chamber is hosting “Lunch at the Chamber,” a weekly food truck and pop-up vendor event held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday at 200 S. Sixth St., Opelika. The event runs from late February through November and features a rotating lineup of local restaurants and vendors serving lunch outside the Chamber building. For weekly lineups and updates, visit opelikachamber.com or follow @opelikachamber on social media.

ONGOING

The Sound Wall Collective offers early access to tickets, discounts on events and exclusive members-only experiences. More information is available at theswmi.org.

April 9 — Ignite Leadership Conference

Leadership Lee County will host its annual Ignite Leadership Conference on April 9, 2026. The one-day event is designed to inspire and equip leaders of all kinds — from emerging leaders and business owners to managers and community members who want to grow their leadership skills and serve their community well. The conference will feature a keynote speaker and opportunities for meaningful local connections. For more information or to register, visit www.leadershipleecounty.org/ignite

APRIL 10 — SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES TO HOST REBECCA LOEBE

The Sundilla Concert Series & Radio Hour will welcome singer-songwriter Rebecca Loebe on Friday, April 10, at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 450 E. Thach Ave. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillaconcerts.com. Admission at the door is $25, with student tickets available for $15.

April 11 — TRINTY CHURCH BARBECUE

Trinity Church to host barbecue, bake sale and craft fair

Slow-cooked barbecue, homemade desserts and handcrafted quilted items will be featured at the annual Trinity Church Barbecue, Bake Sale and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 2,000 chicken halves will be prepared over a 50-foot custom-built grill. Proceeds from the event will support children and youth attending camps, retreats and mission trips.

APRIL 13 — FOOD TRUCK MONDAY

Opelika Chamber continues its Food Truck Monday series every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Opelika welcomes food trucks offering a variety of lunch options, inviting residents to gather and enjoy local cuisine in a community setting.

through10. Dive into the fun at this unique egg hunt. Weighted eggs will be scattered at different depths throughout the SportsPlex pool, with prizes for all participants. Registration ($5) is required by March 30.

April 17, 18 — LEE COUNTY TOUR OF HOMES

The Lee County Association of Realtors will host its upcoming Tour of Homes, inviting the public to explore a collection of newly constructed homes built by local builders. Visitors can walk through the homes to see current design trends, layouts and finishes while learning more about new construction in the area. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite home in the People’s Choice Award. Proceeds from the event support an endowed scholarship at Auburn University for a student pursuing Building Science or Architecture. The event will be held April 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

APRIL 18 – Warriors for Freedom 5K

The second annual Warriors for Freedom 5K, hosted by Worthy2, will be held Saturday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex. The event, held in memory of Lily Ledbetter, is open to all participants to run or walk in support of raising awareness and funds for survivors of human trafficking. For more information or to register, visit www.worthy2.org.

APRIL 18–19 — 25TH ANNIVERSARY OLD 280 BOOGIE

Standard Deluxe will host the 25th anniversary Old 280 Boogie on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1015 Mayberry Ave. in Waverly. The music festival features performances by Shovels & Rope, The Heavy Heavy, Cedric Burnside, The Pine Hill Haints, Abe Partridge, The Band of Heathens, The Last Jimenez, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson and Taylor Hunnicutt. Tickets are available at standarddeluxe.com.

APRIL 18–19 — JAZZ SERIES RETURNS TO THE SOUND WALL

The Sound Wall will host the Gregory Agid Quartet April 18–19 as part of its Jazz Series in Opelika. The New Orleans-based clarinetist brings a blend of traditional and modern jazz in an intimate listening-room setting.

Performances include a Saturday Supper Club and show (doors at 6:30 p.m., dinner and music at 7:30 p.m.), a Sunday matinée (doors at 1:30 p.m., show at 2 p.m.) and a Sunday evening performance (doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.). The Saturday ticket includes a small bite buffet. Guests may bring wine and beer; glassware, water and ice will be provided. A Sip-n-Support bar will also be available, benefiting The Sound Wall Music Initiative.

APRIL 25 — CITY-WIDE CLEAN UP

Keep Opelika Beautiful will partner with the city of Opelika for its annual City-Wide Clean Up on April 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. The anti-litter campaign promotes community pride and brings together residents, businesses and organizations to help keep Opelika clean.

APRIL 28 — TASTE OF THE TOWN FUNDRAISER SET IN OPELIKA

The Museum of East Alabama will host its 11th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring small bites from local restaurants, live music and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will support the museum’s operations and programs. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for youth.

MAY 2 — GARDEN IN THE PARK

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host Garden in the Park on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Municipal Park. The annual festival features handmade and homegrown art, vendors, entertainment, children’s crafts and food. For more information, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com

MAY 7 — BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS TO HOST GREAT FUTURES GALA

Boys & Girls Clubs of East Alabama will host its 36th Annual Great Futures Gala on Thursday, May 7, at the Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. The event will feature stories from Club youth and tastings from local chefs, with proceeds supporting programs that serve area youth. Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.linktr.ee/BGCEASTAL

JUNE 5 — SUMMERNIGHT DOWNTOWN ART WALK

Applications and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 20th annual SummerNight Downtown Art Walk, set for Friday, June 5, from 6–10 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The free, family-friendly arts festival will feature local and regional artists, live music, food vendors and activities for children. Artists, vendors and volunteers may apply through May 22 at auburnsummernight.org or auburnal.myrec.com.

.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES & RADIO HOUR — 2026 SCHEDULE

April 10 — Rebecca Loebe (AUUF)A

April 30 — Admiral Radio

June 12 — Abbie Gardner

July 16 — Jessica Willis Fisher

Aug. 28 — Act of Congress (tentative)

Sept. 11 — Joe Crookston (AUUF)

September — TBA

Oct. 9 — Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs (AUUF)

Oct. 15 or 16 — Jefferson Ross and Todd Hoke (AUUF)

Nov. 5 — Griffin House (AUUF)