Chewacla State Park celebrates addition of new event center

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ALABAMA STATE PARKS

AUBURN — Chewacla State Park is raising the bar for unforgettable gatherings with the grand opening of its brand-new Event Center — an exciting addition designed to bring people together in one of Alabama’s most scenic destinations.

Unveiled Friday with a ceremonial ribboncutting attended by local leaders, tourism officials and State Parks staff, the 8,500-square-foot facility is purpose-built to host everything from corporate retreats and community celebrations to weddings, birthday parties and more.

“Numerous community organizations have long chosen Chewacla State Park for their events, and we’ve always envisioned a dedicated space to serve as the centerpiece for those experiences,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Now that vision is a reality, and this new facility will invite even more visitors to stay, play and explore all that Chewacla has to offer.”

The Event Center blends functionality with modern comfort, featuring a spacious gathering area, a warming kitchen, restrooms and state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities — everything needed to host seamless, memorable events.

Outside, thoughtful amenities elevate the experience even further. A newly designed parking area includes convenient pedestal hook-ups for food trucks, eliminating the need for noisy generators and creating a more enjoyable atmosphere for guests.

One of the venue’s standout features is its five oversized slide-up doors, offering a dynamic indoor-outdoor flow that brings the beauty of Chewacla’s natural surroundings directly into every event.

“This new Event Center is an exciting addition that elevates the experience at Chewacla State Park,” said state Sen. Jay Hovey. “From graduation celebrations to wedding receptions and countless special gatherings in between, it’s designed to bring people together in a truly memorable setting. The continued growth at Chewacla State Park reflects Alabama’s strong commitment to expanding outdoor recreation and creating welcoming, accessible spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

Funding for the Event Center at Chewacla came from the $85 million bond issue for parks approved by Alabama voters in 2022. Chewacla also added a new state-of-art playground last year, adding to the park’s list of amenities that includes some of the best mountain biking trails in the South, historic cabins built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, 26-acre lake and a popular waterfall.

“Investing in our state parks means investing in the people and experiences that bring our communities to life,” said state Rep. Joe Lovvorn, whose district includes Chewacla State Park. “The new Event Center is more than a venue — it’s a destination. It’s where families gather, friendships grow and unforgettable memories are made for generations to come.”

Three other major bond-funded projects are expected to be finished at other state parks later this year — completion of a new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park, the total renovation of Lake Lurleen State Park and creation of an executive campground at Gulf State Park.

In addition, Wind Creek State Park unveiled new lakeside cottages last year, a new playground will soon be unveiled at Joe Wheeler State Park and a new entrance will soon be open at Rickwood Caverns State Park.

Whether planning an intimate celebration or a large-scale gathering, Chewacla State Park’s new Event Center offers a fresh, flexible space where moments turn into lasting memories.

“Chewacla State Park continues to shine as one of our region’s premier destinations,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Commissioner Blankenship and the State Parks System, meaningful investments are transforming an already exceptional park into something even more extraordinary — a vibrant hub for gathering, celebrating and creating unforgettable family memories.”

About the Alabama State Parks Division

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Learn more at www.alapark.com.