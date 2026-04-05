Anchored in Truth | Looking in the wrong place

BY ROBERT MILLER

OPINION —

Luke 24:5 — “Why do you seek the living among the dead?”

There are moments in life when we go looking for something, even when we already know deep down, we’re looking in the wrong place.

We look for peace in things that never seem to last. We look for fulfillment in accomplishments that fade. We look for answers in voices that only leave us more confused. And sometimes, we don’t even realize we’re doing it. We just keep searching.

I remember just a few months ago, I lost the key fob for my car. I only had one and I almost always put it in the same spot every time I come home. To make matters worse, from the time I set it down to the time I went to pick it up was only about an hour. I knew I had just had it. I retraced my steps, checked the same places over and over, and even started looking in places I knew didn’t make sense. At some point, frustration set in. I wasn’t really looking anymore — I was just hoping I’d somehow stumble across it.

That’s what happens when we don’t know where to look. In Luke 24, a group of women come to the tomb of Jesus early in the morning. They come with spices, ready to care for His body.

They loved Him.

They followed Him.

They believed in Him.

But they came expecting to find a dead man.

When they arrived, the stone had already been rolled away, and the tomb was empty. Two men stood before them and asked a question that still echoes today: “Why do you seek the living among the dead?” It’s a simple question… but it carries a powerful truth. They were looking in the wrong place.

Not because they didn’t care.

Not because they didn’t believe.

But because they didn’t yet understand.

Jesus had already told them He would rise again.

He had already prepared them. But in that moment, their expectations were shaped more by what they had seen than by what He had said.

And we’re not so different. We say we believe in a risen Savior, but then we go searching for life in places where life doesn’t exist.

We look for hope in success.

We look for identity in relationships.

We look for security in things that can be taken away.

And all the while, the same question remains “Why are you looking for life among things that cannot give it?”

The resurrection changes everything. It tells us that Jesus is not just someone who lived — He is someone who lives. Not just someone who helped… But someone who still helps. Not just someone who saved… But someone who still saves.

Because the tomb is empty, we are no longer limited to the empty things this world offers. Real peace is found in Him. Real hope is found in Him. Real life is found in Him. But we have to stop looking in the wrong places.

The women came to the tomb expecting death and instead, they were reminded of life. Maybe today, someone needs that same reminder. What you’re searching for cannot be found in what you’ve been chasing. Because life is not found in what is temporary — It is found in the One who walked out of the grave.

So the question is not whether life or a better way exists. The question is: Where are you looking for it?