Altar Call | Deja vu all over again

BY STEVE ALBRITTON

BY STEVE ALBRITTON

OPINION —

Thirty years ago this week, I had my good friend and two-time BASSMASTER Classic champion Hank Parker speak at Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika. My father, Walter M. Albritton Jr. had been the senior pastor at the church since 1989, and we asked Hank to speak one day while he was in Alabama turkey hunting with me. At that time, I had access to really good turkey hunting land, and Hank couldn’t hardly say no. Joking on Hank a little, he was glad to share how the Lord Jesus Christ had changed his life. At the time, I was 31, and Hank was 43 and recently retired from the BASS tournament trail.

The event was a success, and we had fun that week. So much fun, we did it again the next year and then a few years later at my brother Matt Albritton’s church, Trinity Methodist in Weoka in 2002.

Time flies, and it is hard to believe but we decided to have another event 24 years after the last one. It turns out our event, “An Evening with Hank Parker”, landed on his 73rd birthday. Only 30 years after our first event, and now Hank is a Bass Fishing Hall of Fame member.

This time, my brother Matt is Senior Pastor at First Methodist Wetumpka, and we were helped by Mayor Jerry Willis and the city of Wetumpka. We had the event at the Wetumpka Civic Center with a full house to hear an older but wiser brother in Christ share his testimony.

We brought in great sponsors and had a wonderful meal. The room was decorated by some very talented ladies, my wife Amy, Matt’s wife Tammy and my cousin Courtney. We even got some of Hank’s old friends from his BASS tournament days to join us. The voice of the Bass Masters Classic Don Day was the emcee for the night and as always did a masterful job. Hearing the voice of Don Day is like a warm blanket on a cold night. My brother Matt and I were also helped by BASS Hall of Famer Trip Weldon. He was able to get recently retired four-time Bass Masters Classic champion Kevin Van Dam to send us some amazing door prizes.

We got Hank a cake without 73 candles for fear of the fire marshal, and the entire room enjoyed singing happy birthday.

Hank’s wife Martha jokes that Hank always seems to spend his birthdays with me. I guess it must be the turkeys.

After a great meal catered by The Wharf, door prizes and singing, it was time for Hank. He did not disappoint and told his testimony using an old Paul Harvey line “The Rest of the Story”. Hank shared about his rough childhood and turning from God. He spoke of his pride keeping him from asking for help. He was ultimately saved at his father’s funeral and has spent the past 50 years grateful for what the Lord has done in his life. We are not saved by our works, but we are also not condemned by them. Hank has put in the work for the Lord, and I for one have been blessed by his works.

Hank offered up an alter call, and over 30 folks answered the call with a prayer of salvation. What a night for our Lord.

All the money raised that night went to support Fresh Start, an addiction recovery program at First Methodist Church in Wetumpka, and also for the Tim Lee Ministries of Garland, Texas, which assists our military veterans and shares the gospel around the world. Over $7,000 dollars was raised.

I’m not sure if we will put on another event with Hank being so mature but who knows? If I can keep coming up with good turkey land to hunt, we might? I hope we do because helping others find the Lord is really a lot of fun. And for you readers that are a little concerned, my 94-year-old father fresh from publishing his latest last book “Delight In Your Weaknesses” and a few weeks in the hospital, and rehab will be returning next week to his weekly column.