On the Mark | OHS baseball on a winning streak

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika High School baseball team appears to be peaking at exactly the right time.

The Bulldogs rolled through last week with four consecutive victories, improving their overall record to 17-10 and building momentum as postseason play approaches. Opelika combined timely hitting, pitching depth and late-game execution to knock off Valley (11-10), Pike Road (6-2), Cottondale, Florida (9-4) and Lee-Scott Academy (9-6, 8 innings) in an impressive all-around week.

Opelika opened the stretch with an offensive shootout against Valley, edging the Rams 11-10 behind a season-best 13-hit performance. The Bulldogs spread production throughout the lineup,with Sye Siggers, Jax Miller, Carson Holcey and Bryce Turnham recording two hits apiece.

Additional hits came from Hank Hudson, Marshall, Tommy Prince and Tre Stone, underscoring the depth that has become a trademark of this team.

Pitching-wise, Opelika relied on a true committee effort. Bryce Turnham worked the opening 2⅓ innings, followed by Colt Miller for 1⅓, Tommy Prince recording two critical outs and JamesWard, who shut the door over the final 2⅔ innings to secure the win.

The Bulldogs carried that energy on the road to Montgomery two days later, defeating Pike Road 6-2 with a strong pitching performance from Whit Cooper, who earned the victory by tossing four solid innings. JC Cummings and Siggers followed in relief to keep the Patriots in check.

Offensively, Turnham, Hudson and Siggers each collected two hits, while Jax Miller and Tre Stone chipped in with key singles. Opelika’s ability to consistently pressure opposing defenses was evident again, as productive at-bats turned into runs throughout the middle innings.

Back at Bulldog Park, Opelika welcomed visiting Cottondale and secured a 9-4 win last Thursday night. Asher Rudd delivered one of his best outings of the season, pitching five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven. Carson Holcey closed things out in relief.

At the plate, Siggers continued his standout week with two hits, including a double, while McDonald also recorded a pair of hits. Extra-base power came from Landon Rudd and Lancaster, each of whom doubled as Opelika steadily pulled away.

The highlight of the week came Friday night at John Meals Field, where the Bulldogs battled Lee-Scott Academy in a back-and-forth contest that required extra innings. Tied after seven, Opelika erupted for three runs in the top of the eighth, then held on for a 9-6 victory.

Sawyer Rollins led OHS at the plate with three hits, while Siggers and Jax Miller added two hits each. Stone provided another key single as Opelika made the most of its extra-inning opportunity.

Lee-Scott showed plenty of fight, led by Harrison Snow’s three-hit night, along with two hits from Rush Dunlap. Additional hits came from Rylan Smith, Brad Cook, Jack Fuqua and Griffin Gaston, but the Bulldogs’ late push proved to be the difference.

With four wins in four different styles — a slugfest, a road victory, a controlled home win and an extra-inning thriller — Opelika demonstrated why it is a dangerous opponent moving forward. The Bulldogs open area competition at Smiths Station, followed by upcoming home area games, as they look to carry this momentum into the most important stretch of the season.

DBB BASEBALL REGISTRATION OPEN AGES 13-14-15

Registration is now open for Opelika DBB Baseball, a recreational league for players ages 13 through 15. Registration is available at the Opelika Sportsplex and online through Opelika Parks and Recreation and will remain open until April 15. All registered players will be placed on a team. Teams typically play two games per week, Monday through Thursday. For more information, email D. Mark Mitchell at foxonthemark@yahoo.com or text (334)787-1514.

OPELIKA ATHETIC GOLF TOURNAMENT

The second Annual Opelika Athletics Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 11, benefiting all Opelika High School sports programs and student-athletes. The tournament includes sponsorship opportunities and a team-based competition in support of Opelika athletics. For more information, contact Athletic Director Craig Montel at (334) 745-9715.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.