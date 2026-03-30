Kids Talk About God | Why didn’t the disciples understand that Jesus must rise from the dead?

OPINION —

“If I saw an empty tomb, I’d check for zombies,” says Logan, 9. “I wouldn’t think, ‘Oh, Jesus rose from the dead!’ because that would sound like a fairy tale.”

That may be exactly what the disciples thought at first. On that first Easter morning, Mary Magdalene arrived at the tomb early and saw the stone rolled away. She didn’t shout, “He’s risen!” Instead, she ran to tell Peter and John that someone had taken Jesus’ body.

When Peter and John got to the tomb, they found the linen burial cloths still there, folded, not ripped or scattered like you’d expect if someone had stolen the body. But even then, John 20:9 says, “For as yet they did not know the Scripture, that he must rise again from the dead.”

How could Jesus’ closest friends miss something so important?

People tend to hear what they want to hear. The idea of a suffering, crucified Messiah didn’t fit what the disciples were hoping for. Like many in Israel, they were looking for a strong king to defeat the Romans, not a Lamb who would be sacrificed for the sins of the world.

When someone you love dies, your world turns upside down. Grief can cloud your thinking. The disciples were heartbroken, confused and scared. Resurrection wasn’t on their radar.

But that empty tomb began to change everything.

C.S. Lewis once wrote, “He has forced open a door that had been locked since the death of the first man. He has met, fought and beaten the king of death.” The resurrection is not just a nice ending to the story. It’s the story’s turning point.

As author Josh McDowell said, “The resurrection of Jesus Christ is either the most wicked, heartless hoax ever foisted upon the minds of men, or it is the most fantastic fact of history.”

The apostle Paul put it this way: “If Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty” (1 Corinthians 15:14). In other words, without the resurrection, Christianity collapses.

Why is the resurrection so central? Because it proves that Jesus is who he said he is. He’s the Son of God, the Savior, the one with power over death. If Jesus stayed in the tomb, we would have no reason to hope. But because he rose, we have every reason to trust him with our lives and futures.

“Sometimes God tells us things we’re not ready to understand,” says Noah, 11.

Yes, and the same is true for us today. God’s promises may not always make sense right away, especially in moments of grief or fear.

No matter how famous or prosperous, everyone succumbs to death. Not Jesus. He defeated death and now offers that same victory to all who believe in him.

The disciples didn’t understand at first. But Jesus met them in their confusion. He showed them his scars. He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures. And their confusion turned into conviction so strong that they were willing to die for what they saw and believed. They went from hiding behind locked doors to boldly preaching in the streets.

Think About This

The resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of the Christian faith. It proves that life wins over death, truth wins over lies and God keeps his promises — even the ones we don’t yet understand.

Memorize This Truth

“For as yet they did not know the Scripture, that he must rise again from the dead” (John 20:9).

Ask This Question

If Jesus really rose from the dead, what should that change about the way I live today?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.