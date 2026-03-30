Education Briefs | April 1, 2026

ATLANTA, Georgia — The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2025.
- Benet Harris of Opelika
- Naeim Mahjouri of Auburn
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 269th Commencement exercises.
Among the graduates were:
- Mehvish Anwar of Auburn
- Benet Harris of Opelika
Clay Kaylor of Auburn
- Ashraf Mansour of Auburn
- Meng Wang of Opelika
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
- Talyn Alderman of Auburn at Auburn University
•Tiffany Bradley of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Cade Carlson of Auburn at Auburn University
- Emily Chester of Auburn at Auburn University
- Kathryn Connell of Auburn at The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ashley Duncan of Auburn at Auburn University
- Karley Earl of Auburn at Auburn University
- Wyatt Holmes of Auburn at Auburn University
- Kayleigh Hornsby of Auburn at Auburn University
- Leighanna Howell of Opelika at Auburn University
- Jordan Ingram of Auburn at Auburn University
- Sarah Jenkins of Auburn at Auburn University
- Giddens Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Knowles Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Kylie Kendall of Auburn at Auburn University
- Joshua Len of Opelika at Auburn University
- Taylor McClung of Auburn at Auburn University
- Madeline Milanowski of Auburn at Auburn University
- Ashton Pellerin of Auburn at Auburn University
- Patricia Solana of Auburn at Auburn University
- Ruoyu Zhang of Auburn at Auburn University
BATON ROUGE, Louisianna — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
- Derek Flowers of Phenix City at Auburn University at Montgomery
- Francesca Kobla of Auburn at Auburn University
- Gonzalo Gil Arteaga of Auburn at Auburn University
- Lee McVadon of Phenix City (36870) at Columbus State University
- Molly Harrison of Auburn at Auburn University
- Philip Rehm of Auburn at Auburn University.