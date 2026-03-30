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Education Briefs | April 1, 2026

by | Mar 30, 2026 | Education

ATLANTA, Georgia — The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2025.

  • Benet Harris of Opelika
  • Naeim Mahjouri of Auburn

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 269th Commencement exercises.
Among the graduates were:

  • Mehvish Anwar of Auburn
  • Benet Harris of Opelika
    Clay Kaylor of Auburn
  • Ashraf Mansour of Auburn
  • Meng Wang of Opelika

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Talyn Alderman of Auburn at Auburn University
    •Tiffany Bradley of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
  • Cade Carlson of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Emily Chester of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Kathryn Connell of Auburn at The University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Ashley Duncan of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Karley Earl of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Wyatt Holmes of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Kayleigh Hornsby of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Leighanna Howell of Opelika at Auburn University
  • Jordan Ingram of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Sarah Jenkins of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Giddens Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
  • Knowles Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery
  • Kylie Kendall of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Joshua Len of Opelika at Auburn University
  • Taylor McClung of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Madeline Milanowski of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Ashton Pellerin of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Patricia Solana of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Ruoyu Zhang of Auburn at Auburn University

BATON ROUGE, Louisianna — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Derek Flowers of Phenix City at Auburn University at Montgomery
  • Francesca Kobla of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Gonzalo Gil Arteaga of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Lee McVadon of Phenix City (36870) at Columbus State University
  • Molly Harrison of Auburn at Auburn University
  • Philip Rehm of Auburn at Auburn University.

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