Education Briefs | April 1, 2026

ATLANTA, Georgia — The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2025.

Benet Harris of Opelika

Naeim Mahjouri of Auburn

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 269th Commencement exercises.

Among the graduates were:

Mehvish Anwar of Auburn

Benet Harris of Opelika

Clay Kaylor of Auburn

Clay Kaylor of Auburn Ashraf Mansour of Auburn

Meng Wang of Opelika

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Talyn Alderman of Auburn at Auburn University

•Tiffany Bradley of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery

•Tiffany Bradley of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery Cade Carlson of Auburn at Auburn University

Emily Chester of Auburn at Auburn University

Kathryn Connell of Auburn at The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Ashley Duncan of Auburn at Auburn University

Karley Earl of Auburn at Auburn University

Wyatt Holmes of Auburn at Auburn University

Kayleigh Hornsby of Auburn at Auburn University

Leighanna Howell of Opelika at Auburn University

Jordan Ingram of Auburn at Auburn University

Sarah Jenkins of Auburn at Auburn University

Giddens Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery

Knowles Kelly of Auburn at Auburn University at Montgomery

Kylie Kendall of Auburn at Auburn University

Joshua Len of Opelika at Auburn University

Taylor McClung of Auburn at Auburn University

Madeline Milanowski of Auburn at Auburn University

Ashton Pellerin of Auburn at Auburn University

Patricia Solana of Auburn at Auburn University

Ruoyu Zhang of Auburn at Auburn University

BATON ROUGE, Louisianna — The following people recently were elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.