Opelika Chamber President & CEO Ali Rauch Appointed to Business Council of Alabama Board of Directors

OPELIKA, AL, [March 17, 2026] –The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that President and CEO Ali Rauch has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), the state’s largest business association and a leading voice for economic growth and pro-business policy in Alabama.

Rauch was elected to the board during the organization’s Annual Meeting and recently attend her first board meeting in Montgomery.

Founded in 1985, the Business Council of Alabama represents nearly one million working Alabamians through its member companies and local chambers of commerce. The organization advocates at both the state and federal levels to improve Alabama’s business climate, focusing on key areas such as workforce development, economic growth, infrastructure and pro-business legislation.

Rauch joins a group of leaders representing the Auburn/Lee County region on the BCA Board of Directors, including:

Ike Scott , Scott Bridge Company

, Scott Bridge Company Laura Grill , East Alabama Medical Center

, East Alabama Medical Center Anna Hovey , Auburn Chamber of Commerce

, Auburn Chamber of Commerce Robert Powers , Eufaula Agency, Inc.

, Eufaula Agency, Inc. Robin Stone , Robin Stone Company

, Robin Stone Company Jared White , Auburn University

, Auburn University Her appointment further strengthens the Opelika Chamber’s presence in statewide business advocacy and ensures the voice of Opelika’s business community is represented in key conversations shaping Alabama’s future.

About the Opelika Chamber

For more than 80 years, the Opelika Chamber has been dedicated to strengthening the community as the champion of business by building bridges, cultivating connections, and elevating local enterprises. Representing more than 1,000 businesses and over 20,000 employees, the Opelika Chamber has earned a reputation for operational excellence and innovation. It is one of only three 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama, a distinction that reflects its commitment to best practices and outstanding service.