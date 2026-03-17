On the Mark | Opelika softball: close games — tough lessons

OPINION —

The Opelika softball team (13-8) dropped a pair of close contests last week against quality opponents in Benjamin Russell and Prattville, proving once again that small details often decide big games.

In Alexander City, the Lady Bulldogs fell 3-1 to Benjamin Russell. Opelika managed four hits in the contest, coming off the bats of McCall Clayton, JZ Agee, KG Soltau and Erin Kemp. Morgan Foley delivered a solid effort in the circle, pitching six innings while allowing just two earned runs and striking out three. Despite the loss, Opelika stayed within striking distance throughout, but timely hits proved elusive.

Prattville then made the trip to West Ridge Park and escaped with a 6-4 win over OHS. Opelika recorded seven hits, highlighted by a home run from Emily Birmingham. Clayton continued her strong play with two hits, while Agee, Birmingham and Soltau added the rest. Once again, the Lady Bulldogs showed they can swing the bat, but a few key moments tilted the game the other way.

Losses like this sting, but they also tend to sharpen focus as the season pushes forward.

Baseball

Opelika’s varsity baseball team (13-8) endured one of its busiest weeks of the season, playing five games and finishing 3-2 against a demanding slate.

The week opened with a 9-5 loss to Enterprise at Bulldog Park. Sie Siggers paced the offense with two hits, including a double, while Hank Hudson, Will Brandon, Warner McDonald, Landon Rudd and Bryce Turnham all chipped in hits.

Spain Park followed with an offensive explosion, scoring 14 runs on 13 hits to defeat Opelika 14-8.

Despite the final score, the Bulldogs were impressive at the plate, collecting 10 hits. Will

Brandon went three-for-three with a home run, Warner McDonald and Bryce Turnham added two hits each — McDonald also going deep — and Landon Rudd launched a homer of his own.

Opelika bounced back Friday night with a gritty 3-2 win over American Christian at Bulldog Park.

The Rudd brothers stole the spotlight on the mound, with Asher Rudd pitching six strong innings before Landon closed out the final frame. Carson Holcey and Hank Hudson recorded two hits apiece, while Brandon and Turnham added singles.

Saturday’s doubleheader against Russell County produced a split. In game one, Opelika shut out Russell County 4-0. Turnham pitched the first two innings before Siggers took over and tossed five scoreless frames. Offensively, Prince led the way with two hits, including a home run, while singles came from Siggers, Holcey, Hudson, J. Miller and Landon Rudd.

Game two was a heartbreaker as Russell County edged Opelika 5-4 despite the Bulldogs racking up 13 hits. Turnham collected three hits; Hudson and McDonald added two each; and Siggers, Holcey, Miller, Rudd and Lancaster also contributed at the plate.

Off the field, Bulldog Park gained a major upgrade with the installation of a new video board above the scoreboard. The board is capable of showing replays, sponsor content and more, enhancing the game-day experience for fans and players alike.

Opelika will host Hoover in a doubleheader Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans can hear all the action on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310, foxsportsthegame.com (click “Listen Live”), and the free iHeartRadio app, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Van Riggs will begin coverage at 4:15 p.m.

Track and Field: Top-10 Finishes at Homewood

The OHS track and field teams delivered strong performances at the Homewood Invitational, with numerous athletes finishing in the top 10.

For the girls, Caroline Couey captured first place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:23.62.

Legend Fitzpatrick placed second in the shot put (39-7), while Kennady Caldwell finished 10th.

Alieah Nelms also turned in a solid performance, placing fourth in the 800-meter run.

On the boys’ side, Jamel Griffin was outstanding, finishing third in the 100-meter dash (10.76) and second in the 200 (21.72). Nicholas Brock placed fifth in the 800, Braeden Dowdell took second in the triple jump, and Darius Stephens finished third in the javelin. Ericson “Moni” Thomas and Reginald Williams both placed in the top 10 in the shot put.

The Opelika track team will host a JV and varsity meet on March 25 at OHS.

DBB Baseball Registration Open

Registration is underway for the Opelika DBB Baseball League for ages 13, 14 and 15. Sign-ups run through April 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex or online at opelikasportsplex.com. All players will be placed on a team, with games scheduled for late April, May and the first week of June. All-star teams will be formed for each age group.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.