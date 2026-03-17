Obituaries March 17, 2026

Doris Davis

It is with deep sorrow the passing of Doris Grimes Davis, 89, of Opelika is announced. Doris went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

A memorial service was held on March 14, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Born in Sylacauga, Alabama on March 29, 1936, Doris was the daughter of the late Stephen Rowe Grimes and Elgie Mae Nelson. Doris graduated from Weogufka High School and then married her husband, Dub Davis. She worked at Big Bear and Super Foods in Auburn and retired from Walmart after 20 years. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, F.W. Davis Jr. “Dub;” her daughter, Lisa Thomas (Buck); her brother, Judson Rowe (Ted) Grimes; and her great-granddaughter, Ashley Dawn Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri Smith (Glynn); and her six grandchildren, Glendon (Teresa) Smith, Brandy (Nate) Anderson, Spencer (Brinkley) Thomas, Brooke (Chason) Hightower, Kevin (Andy) Thomas and Logan (Becca) Smith. She is also survived by 14 of 15 great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Rylie (Ian), Kennedy, Corban, Raegan, William, Avery, Taylor, Claire, Morgan, Ellarose, Bodie, Avonley and Calvin. Other family and friends will miss her.

Doris will be remembered for her unselfish love for her daughters and family. They were the light of her life. She showed love by doing for others, whether she was washing everyone’s clothes, cooking a meal or babysitting her grandchildren. She loved her visits to Utah and her time spent with family. She shared her love and faith in God through gospel music. She loved unconditionally.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice in her name.

William Vandine “Van” Holman

William Vandine “Van” Holman, of Opelika, was born on Dec. 12, 1948, in Elmore County to the late William Davis Holman and Elsie Clegg Holman, and was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at his home on Monday, March 9, 2026. He was 77 years old.

Van enjoyed spending time with his family and his fur-baby, Jack. He enjoyed going hunting in his younger days. He was a truck driver for over 50 years and enjoyed his time on the road exploring many destinations over that time; he always had great stories to share about the places he had been.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Davis Holman and Elsie Clegg Holman, his brother Scottie John Holman, daughter Rhonda Holman Kimbrel, son-in-law Mike McCullough and great-granddaughter Lillian Everly Daniels.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Hadaway Holman; two daughters Amanda Edge (Adam) and Tammy McCullough; son William Bryan Holman (Nikki); sister Diann Holman; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Services were held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Friday, March 13 with Pastor Joe Vickers and Pastor Jamie Baldwin officiating. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Elizabeth “Beth” Cannon

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Rearden Cannon passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026, following a brief illness.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Rosalee Wethington; her father, Roy Rearden; her brother, Lee Rearden; and her son Timothy Cannon.

She leaves behind her daughter, Tracy King (Andy); her sons Andy Cannon (Melba), Marty Cannon, and Ben Cannon, (Shannon); her dearest friend, Joy Carroll; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and neighbors for a Celebration of Life at noon, March 21, at the Clubhouse at Legacy at Cary Creek in Auburn, Alabama. There will be a family service at Town Creek.

Beth was known for her feisty attitude, her love for animals and her great love for football, as well as her overall joy of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to the local animal/rescue services or to your local animal shelters.

Ann Dean Rogers

Ann Dean Rogers passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, at the age of 79, with her son Mike and daughter-in-law Jenny by her side. She was born on Dec. 8, 1946, in Montgomery, Alabama, to George C. “Bo” Dean Jr. and Estelle Eddins Dean.

Ann graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery in 1966. In 1973, she moved to Auburn with her husband, Tony, and their two sons, where they built a life filled with family, friendships and community involvement.

She worked for Auburn Bank for many years, serving as the supervisor of the bookkeeping department before retiring. After retirement, she worked alongside her husband Tony helping with his insurance agency, Alabama Insurers.

Ann was active in several civic organizations and clubs throughout the years. She was especially proud of her involvement with the Oak Park Auxiliary Board and the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). She was also a devoted member of Auburn United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the McGee-Lacey Sunday School class, and she attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church with her husband Tony.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, James A. “Tony” Rogers.

She is survived by her sons, Dean (Lori) Rogers and Mike (Jenny) Rogers; her sisters, Mary (Ben) McDavid and Cyndi (Norman) Arnold; her brothers, Steve (Holly) Moody and James (Kathy) Moody; her grandchildren, Chris Rogers, Amber Rogers, Brandon (Hillary) Rogers and Parker (Savannah) Rogers; and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Shelley Rogers, Ann Lipscomb (her sitter), Synergy Home Care and the staff at Dadeville Healthcare for their compassionate care, love and support.

A memorial service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home once arrangements have been finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

St. Michael’s Catholic Church

1100 N. College St.

Auburn, AL 36830

1100 N. College St. Auburn, AL 36830 AUMC Food Pantry

P.O. Box 3135

Auburn, AL 36831

• New Hope Rescue

P.O. Box 1052

Opelika, AL 36803

Debra Ann Bishop Harrison

Debra Ann Bishop Harrison of Opelika, was born on July 21,1953 in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Harold Eugene Bishop and Ina Merle Money Bishop.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Harold Eugene Bishop; her mother, Ina Merle Money Bishop; and her brother Harold Dennis Bishop.

Debbie is survived by her biological daughter, Heather Lumpkin Bradley; son-in-law Duke Bradley; Her biological grandchildren, Kris Bradley, Drew (Kailynn) Bradley, Anna Bradley and Bella Bradley; her sisters, Jeanne Bishop and Betsy (Darrell) Huff; nephew, Sidney (Kelsey) Riddle; niece, Casey Huff, and great-niece Nora Riddle.

A memorial and celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.

Fred Caldwell

Fred Caldwell of Valley, Alabama, was born in Chambers County on July 23, 1948, to the late Myrtle and Henry Caldwell, and passed away at his home in Valley, surrounded by his family on March 14, 2026. He was 76 years old.

Fred was employed with West Point Pepperell for 41 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Myrtle Caldwell.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Caldwell; children, Ann Caldwell, Rhonda Calvert (Joey), Tricia Kester (Calvin); grandchildren, Alicia Beck (Nicholas), Matthew Caldwell, Ami Jennings (Jacob), Mariah Calvert, J.J. Calvert, Emma Caldwell-Gonzales (Ismael) and Dalton Kester; great-grandchildren, Clayton Marshall, Mallory Marshall, River Beck, Kinslee Beck, Nova Jennings, Brody Chavez-Calvert and Joseph Chavez-Calvert; sister Peggy Carroll (Grady); nephew, Jim Caldwell (Debbie); and beloved pet Lady.

No services are scheduled at this time.