Auburn council approves sweeping hemp ordinance

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — Regulations governing the sale, possession and consumption of hemp products are now on the books after the Auburn City Council on March 17 approved a new city ordinance.
That 8-1 vote, which saw Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman as the lone holdout due to his opposition to the retail sale of hemp products altogether, was passed to comply with a new state law.
“I don’t believe it is morally right or in the public interest to authorize the sale of these products at all. I don’t think it makes a better Auburn,” Moreman said. “The new Alabama law is a step in the right direction, but I don’t think we’re there yet. These products should be administered under a doctor’s care, not over the counter through a retail outlet.”
That law, passed by the Alabama legislature last year, authorizes the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to regulate all consumable hemp products through licensing agreements.
It also limits the sale and consumption of hemp products to adults 21 and older, requires retailers to keep certificates of analysis for each product and caps the THC content of beverages and edibles to 10 milligrams per serving.
To comply with the new state regulations, the city’s ordinance includes several main components.
The first component outlines possible offenses against the city and provides punishments for those offenses if they occur.
Those offenses include selling hemp products to those under the age of 21 and anyone under the age of 21 purchasing, obtaining, possessing or consuming hemp products within city limits. They also include the sale, purchase, possession, consumption and transportation of unlawful hemp products within city limits.
According to city code section 1-9, penalties could range from fines of $500 up to $5,000 and up to one year of imprisonment.
The second component regulates the process by which consumable hemp product license applications are reviewed and decided.
Businesses selling such products must hold a current ABC Board license, and all license applications must be submitted in writing and approved by the council with a representative present. If a license holder is convicted of violating state or city hemp laws, the council may revoke or refuse to renew their business license and bar re-licensure for one year.
The third component regulates the distance that consumable hemp product license holders must operate away from certain other uses.
According to the ordinance, businesses selling consumable hemp products must be at least 250 feet from licensed daycares, public and private schools, religious facilities and public parks. Those distances will be measured in a straight line from the nearest property boundaries.
The ordinance will most likely take effect on Thursday, March 26, when public notices will next go out within Auburn’s city limits.
In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:
- The council approved a special events alcohol license for B&B AU Brown Kopel at 152 Wilmore Drive on April 10.
- The council approved a special retail alcohol license for more than 30 days for Chewacla State Park to cover special events occurring at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway.
- The council approved a $42,925 contract with 356 Architecture and Interiors for the Lake Wilmore Park maintenance barn project.
- The council approved a $208,210 contract with D&J Enterprises for the FY 26 Sidewalk Construction Project for the Engineering Services Department.
- The council approved a $44,500 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates for the Glenn Avenue Access Management Study for the Engineering Services Department.
- The council approved a $33,570 contract with McSweeney Auto to purchase a Chevrolet Colorado 4WD truck for the Engineering Services Department.
- The council accepted drainage and utility easements from Auburn Holdings located at 631 N. Ross St.
- The council accepted public right-of-way easements from Johnston Hays located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Lee Road 19 and Lee Road 20.
- The council accepted a public sanitary sewer easement from Tiger Crossing that is located at 1625 E. University Drive.
- The council accepted public rights-of-way and easements from Tiger Crossing that are located near the intersection of Downs Way and Logan Court.
- The council reappointed Caitlin Allen to the Auburn Public Library Board. Her term begins on April 15 and ends on April 14, 2030.
- The council appointed Douglas Hanks to the Tree Commission. His unexpired term begins immediately and ends on Nov. 7.
- The council approved the collection of five mills for the general fund and five mills to repay debt from capital projects.
- The council approved the collection of 16 total mills for the Special School Tax Fund.
- The council approved the annexation of five acres located at 601 Hillandale Drive.
- The council approved the annexation of 5.17 acres located at 2000 Rockwood Lane.
- The council approved the annexation of 1.74 acres located at 587 Chadwick Lane.
- The council approved a commercial and entertainment use for VapenJays to sell consumable hemp products at 1452 Opelika Road, Suite C. That approval will only become valid after the new city ordinance governing hemp products goes into effect.
- The council approved a specialty retailer of consumable hemp products alcohol beverage license for VapenJays Botanicals.
- The council approved a nearly $2.54 million tax abatement for 2a USA. The company plans to hire 92 new employees over the next two years and invest $32 million.
- The council authorized a $350,000 loan to Bow & Arrow BBQ through the Economic Development Loan Fund to assist with the purchase of equipment for a restaurant.
- The council approved a $463,027 contract with D&J Enterprises for 19 permanent roadway patches as part of the fiscal year 2026 Roadway Patch Project.
- The council approved a $594,442 contract with D&J Enterprises to resurface 1.6 miles of asphalt on the Charlotte and Curtis Ward Bicycle Trail.