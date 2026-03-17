Auburn council approves sweeping hemp ordinance

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Regulations governing the sale, possession and consumption of hemp products are now on the books after the Auburn City Council on March 17 approved a new city ordinance.

That 8-1 vote, which saw Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman as the lone holdout due to his opposition to the retail sale of hemp products altogether, was passed to comply with a new state law.

“I don’t believe it is morally right or in the public interest to authorize the sale of these products at all. I don’t think it makes a better Auburn,” Moreman said. “The new Alabama law is a step in the right direction, but I don’t think we’re there yet. These products should be administered under a doctor’s care, not over the counter through a retail outlet.”

That law, passed by the Alabama legislature last year, authorizes the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to regulate all consumable hemp products through licensing agreements.

It also limits the sale and consumption of hemp products to adults 21 and older, requires retailers to keep certificates of analysis for each product and caps the THC content of beverages and edibles to 10 milligrams per serving.

To comply with the new state regulations, the city’s ordinance includes several main components.

The first component outlines possible offenses against the city and provides punishments for those offenses if they occur.

Those offenses include selling hemp products to those under the age of 21 and anyone under the age of 21 purchasing, obtaining, possessing or consuming hemp products within city limits. They also include the sale, purchase, possession, consumption and transportation of unlawful hemp products within city limits.

According to city code section 1-9, penalties could range from fines of $500 up to $5,000 and up to one year of imprisonment.

The second component regulates the process by which consumable hemp product license applications are reviewed and decided.

Businesses selling such products must hold a current ABC Board license, and all license applications must be submitted in writing and approved by the council with a representative present. If a license holder is convicted of violating state or city hemp laws, the council may revoke or refuse to renew their business license and bar re-licensure for one year.

The third component regulates the distance that consumable hemp product license holders must operate away from certain other uses.

According to the ordinance, businesses selling consumable hemp products must be at least 250 feet from licensed daycares, public and private schools, religious facilities and public parks. Those distances will be measured in a straight line from the nearest property boundaries.

The ordinance will most likely take effect on Thursday, March 26, when public notices will next go out within Auburn’s city limits.

In other news, the council addressed several other items of business: