Public Notices | Week of March 9, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Loachapoka Water Authority (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Construction of Smith Production Well

Project No. R114325002

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the offices of the Loachapoka Water Authority located at located at 4742 Lee Road 188, Loachapoka, Alabama 36832 until Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: The project consists of all labor and equipment for the construction of a production well to include Capacity and Water Quality Testing and Source Water Assessment Report to be provided.

The Owner requires the Project to be completed within one hundred and fifty (150) calendar days from the date of the Notice to Proceed established as April 20, 2026.

This project may be funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. All requirements such as Build America, Buy America (BABA), American Iron and Steel Compliance will need to be met as well as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises solicitation will be required to be provided If funding is received from ADEM for this project.

Bidding Documents are on file for examination by prospective Bidders N/A during normal business hours.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc. (Louie Arvelo – louie.arvelo@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the Contractor classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid, evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Loachapoka Water Authority

LEGAL RUN 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/05/26, 03/12/26

—————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

March 17, 2026, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the portion a 60-foot-wide portion of 12th Street between 1114 and 1200 1st Avenue lying south of the Central of Georgia Railroad. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of 12th Street proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

The right-of-way of North 12th Street located between 1st Avenue and the Central of Georgia Railroad (Norfolk Southern) right-of-way. Said section of right-of-way is 60 feet in width and 201 feet in length. A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 19th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC_CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

LEGAL RUN 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/5/26 & 03/12/26

————–

Case No.2026 – 054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court Estate of Philip J. Yacko, deceased.

Letters Testamentary upon the Last Will and Testament of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10 day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.

Philip Rylan Yacko, Personal Representative.

Legal run 02/26/26, 03/5/26, 03/12/26

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY HULETT HANSON, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-072

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Nancy Barry, Personal Representative on the 20th day of February, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons

having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

NANCY BARRY Legal run 02/26/26, 03/05/26, 03/12/26

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE WESTFALL, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025-612

NOTICE TO FILECLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARY JANE WESTFALL, deceased, having been granted to HEIDI WESTFALL, on the 19th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY LEGAL RUN 02/26/26, 03/05/26 & 03/12/26

—————

Notice of Appointment

Estate of Catherine Williams, deceased.

Court of Probate, Lee County.

Letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law, or the same will be barred. Witness our hands and dated this the 24th day of February, 2026.

Sue Jean Williams

Legal Run 03/5/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL MARY IV

ESTATE NO.: 2007-B-124

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement has been filed by the Petitioner, Tammie Mary, by and through her attorney. A hearing has been set for the 24th day of March 2026 at 1:00 p.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERNICE L. BRITTON, DECEASED.

Case No: 2026-084

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. MILTON T. BRITTON Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF THOMAS BENJAMIN MCCOSH, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-699

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to MELANIE M. WRIGHT as Executor for the Estate of THOMAS BENJAMIN MCCOSH, deceased, on February 23, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 23rd day of February, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution In the Estate of EDWARD SMALL, JR., deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Kimberlee McGee on December 11, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARK STEVENSON DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-039

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARK STEVENSON, deceased, having been granted to AMY HALL, on the 19th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND ERICKSON

ESTATE NO.: 2025-176

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Paul Erickson and Scott Moore (Erickson)

Notice is hereby given that a Petition Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship has been filed by the Petitioner, Cynthia Erickson, by and through her attorney, Ben Hand. A hearing has been set for the 315t day of March 2026 at 1:00 p.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 a.m , April 3, 2026 at Opelika Ford, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2007 Ford F-150

VIN# 1FTPW12V87KB55082

LEGAL RUN 03/5/26, 03/12/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PEARLLENE REESE, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-083

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to TeQueada Huntley, Personal Representative on the 25th day of February 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TeQueada Huntley

Legal Run 03/05/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL WAYNE RAY, DECEASED.

CASE NUMBER: 2025-408.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS.

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Susan Bolt as Executor for the Estate of Russell Wayne Ray, Deceased, on February 26, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this the 26th day of February, 2026. Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama.

Legal run 03/5/26, 03/12/26 & 03/19/26

————–

IN RE: The Estate of GLENDORA GRANT, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-091 Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHERRI CELESTAIN, Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 03/05/26, 03/12/26, 03/19/26

————–

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of MILDRED GERSTEN HUNTER, deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Susan G. Miller on February 5, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order direction Summary of Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

/s/ Jere Colley, Probate Judge

LEGAL RUN 03/12/2026

————–

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tyler S Smith and Mallory Smith Sloan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns, dated April 28, 2020 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4569, Page 670 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on April 2, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 3.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SHOWN AS PARCEL 3 UPON A PLAT SURVEY FOR ROBERT H. GUNTER, JR., PREPARED BY RONALD G. DAVIS, R.L.S. ALA. REG. NO. 16682, DATED JULY 29, 1999 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 189, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE APART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

TOGETHER WITH A 60-FOOT-WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 184 Lee Road 2071 Salem AL 36874

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.**

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000704

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26; 03/19/26; 03/26/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

TAKE NOTICE that BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, as Executrix of the Estate of PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, filed a Petition for Probate of Will of said Estate on the I 7th day of February 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 30th day of March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 4th day of March 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. WEEKS A/K/A SARA REBECCA WEEKS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-055

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to SARA EMILY PHILLIPS as Executor for the Estate of REBECCA H. WEEKS A/KIA SARA REBECCA WEEKS, deceased, on March 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 03/19/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A11 & G94

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/12/2026

————–

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, March 19 2026 at 10 am

A1

B52

C77

D19

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/12/2026

————–

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ______

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot 2-A-2 of the Administrative Plat of Broad Metro LLC Lot 2-A Redivision; thence N89°46’22”E a distance of 331.43 feet; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 95.41 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence N89°53’07”E a distance of 99.67 feet; thence S05°16’50”E a distance of 395.73 feet; thence S74°31’26”E a distance of 221.04 feet; thence S38°30’18”E for a distance of 204.92 feet; thence S07°26’48”E a distance of 395.46 feet; thence N75°28’10”W a distance of 447.16 feet; thence N69°30’25”W a distance of 101.04 feet; thence N00°01’47”W a distance of 857.75 feet to the Point of Beginning. Described parcel contains 6.59 acres, more or less.

The above-described parcel contains 18.1 acres and is located at 3310 Society Hill Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 12th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/12/26

————–

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ______

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-3, GC-P District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Part Sec 9 T19N R26E: Commence Northeast corner; West 375’ South to beginning; West 2330’ South; South 185’; West 500’ to East right-of-way North Auburn Road; South 820’ South on right-of-way to Northeast right-of-way U.S. Highway 280; Southeast 3170’ South on right-of-way; Northeasterly 355’ South on right-of-way; Northeast 245.7’; Northeast 522’; North 600’ South; Northwesterly 380’ South; North 1350’ South to Point of Beginning.

The above-described parcel contains 113.4 acres and is located in the 4600 Block of Birmingham Highway, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 12th day of March, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/12/2026

————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 03-20-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 405

Unit 412

Unit 635

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/12/2026

————–

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY

In the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

In the matter of the will of Ira Harrison Weissinger, III, deceased.

Notice to file claims.

Letters testamentary on the estate of Ira Harrison Weisinger, III, deceased, having been granted to Melinda Williams Weisinger on the 5th day of March, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of the Probate of said county, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Melinda Williams Weisinger.

Legal run date: 3/12/2026, 3/19/2026 and 326/2026.

————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 2038

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 03/12/2026

————–

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN J. SWENDROWSKI , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-105

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CAROLE J. SWENDROWSKI

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26, 03/26/26

————–

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-031

ESTATE OF HERBERT MORTON WILLIAMS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Herbert Morton Williams, deceased, having been granted to Lydia Sue Cato Williams this 6th day of March 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Lydia Sue Cato Williams, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal run 03/12/26, 03/19/26 & 03/26/26

————–