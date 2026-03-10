Obituaries | Week of March 9, 2026

Margaret Moseley

Jan. 3, 1951 – March 8, 2026

Services for Margaret Moseley will be Wednesday, March 11. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with a Graveside service following at 11 a.m. at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

ROGER W. GARRISON

Roger W. Garrison, Professor Emeritus of Economics at Auburn University and a prominent scholar of the Austrian School of Economics, died Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Auburn, at the age of 82.

Born in Joplin, Missouri, on Feb. 7, 1944, to James Elmer Garrison and Hazel Halene Wommack, he graduated in 1967 from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Following his graduation, he served as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force. Stationed at Rome Laboratory at Griffiss Air Force Base, he worked as a systems engineer specializing in electronic countermeasures, eventually rising to the rank of Captain.

Following honorable discharge from military service in 1978, Garrison earned a master’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri at Kansas City and then spent two years working at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Garrison then returned to academia to earn his PhD in economics at the University of Virginia in 1981.

Garrison joined the Auburn University faculty in 1978 where he became a celebrated scholar of the Austrian School of Economics, building upon the work of famed economists Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich A. Hayek. Garrison is notable for his graphical representation of the Austrian Business Cycle Theory and how it contrasted with prevailing Keynesian and monetarist models. Garrison’s scholarship culminated in his 2001 book, “Time and Money: The Macroeconomics of Capital Structure,” which earned him the prestigious Vernon Smith Prize for the Advancement of Austrian Economics.

Beyond Auburn, Garrison was the inaugural Hayek Visiting Scholar at the London School of Economics in 2003, and he served as President of the Society for the Development of Austrian Economics in 2004. He was deeply involved over many years in the Ludwig von Mises Institute as an adjunct scholar and Senior Fellow.

Garrison was a classic car enthusiast and collector. He was an active member of the East Alabama Old Car Club and the longtime author of the club’s regular newsletter. His tangerine-orange 1956 Studebaker Power Hawk could be seen festooned with flags and ribbons at Auburn football games and holiday parades over the years.

Garrison is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Karen Garrison; his son, Jim Garrison, and his wife, Margo Sulmont; and two nephews and their families. His family and extended family will remember his gift for funny stories, his impromptu presidential trivia quizzes and the pleasure of watching Atlanta Braves games together in the living room. In addition to his vast intellectual curiosity, Garrison brought an understated sense of playfulness to family gatherings that will be deeply missed.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the REACH (Refresh, Encourage, Activities, Care, Hope) Community Respite Ministry of Auburn United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice. A family memorial will be held later in the year.

Edward Claudie Faulk

Edward Claudie Faulk of Salem, Alabama was born in Donaldsonville, Georgia on Aug. 20, 1956 to the late Claudie Ferman Faulk and Mary Eva Baker Faulk, and passed away on Feb. 25, 2026 in El Dorado, Arkansas. He was 69 years old.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and his fur babies as well as spending time with his church family. He loved watching his brother, sons, grandsons and nephews race motor cross, play sports, as well as always making sure he coached his children in sports while they were growing up. He had been looking forward to the upcoming weddings of his grandsons Zane and Kayla, and Caden and Mikayla.

He enjoyed collecting guns and going hunting in his younger days. Ed was always one to brighten up anyone’s day with his banter and comedy, was quick to tell jokes and could make anyone laugh with his wittiness. He never met a stranger and brought joy to everyone who was blessed to meet him.

He was the hardest working person you would ever meet, spending the last of his career working as a truck driver. Ed loved working on cars with his sons and grandsons. He was an amazing father and husband to Becky, his wife of 50 years.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Claudie Ferman Faulk and Mary Eva Baker Faulk; son, Joseph Edward Faulk; as well as mother-in-law and father-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jean Todd Faulk; children, Philip Faulk (Whitney) of Phenix City, AL, Robert (Bobby) Faulk (Melissa) of Phenix City, AL, Jennifer Whiting Faulk of Dallas, GA; brother, Danny Faulk (Teresa); sisters, Brenda Whidden (Chris), Tammy Floyd (Marty); grand-children, Zane Faulk (Kayla), Caden Faulk (Mikayla), Jeremy Whiting, Braelyn Faulk, Clinton Whiting, Aylah Faulk, Kholee Faulk, Chelsea Pearson and Timothy Pearson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Edward Claudie Faulk was held Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

A service was held Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Pastor Dewayne Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Ariton, Alabama.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert Vecellio

Robert Vecellio, 83, of Opelika, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 28, 2026. He was born Jan. 7, 1943, to the late Frank R. and Mary C (O’Keefe) Vecellio.

Rob attended Saint Joseph High School in Ironton, graduating in 1960. He attended Marshall University and later The Ohio State University earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in civil engineering.

He was a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Auburn University in Auburn for 39 years. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, serving as president of the Alabama Section in 2002-03. He was a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, serving as President in 1981-82, and advised Auburn’s student chapter from 1976 to 2003. He also served on the Boards of Directors of several other Alabama corporations. He was a member of Saint Mary’s Church in Opelika, where he enjoyed volunteering his time.

He is survived by his four sisters, Ann Thacker of Springfield, Ohio, Carolyn Kline and Rita (Sam) Jones of Ironton and Mary “Cookie” (Fred) Roush of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Vecellio; his brother, Francis Vecellio; two step-children, Doug Reichert and Linda Reichert; and brother-in-law, James Kline.

His service was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral home on Saturday, March 7, officiated by Father Gilbert Pierre.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Robert L. Vecellio Legacy Transportation Engineering Endowed Scholarship. Checks can be made payable to Auburn University Foundation PO Box 3140 Auburn, AL 36831-3140, noting the scholarship in memo.

Jerry R. Hornsby

Jerry R. Hornsby, a beacon of love and generosity, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2026. Born on Nov. 17, 1935, Jerry’s life was a testament to the strength and kindness that can flourish in a person’s heart. She was a woman who lived her faith as a devoted Christian, and her actions reflected the love she held for her family, friends and community.

Jerry’s journey began in the gentle warmth of Alabama, where she was born and raised, and where she eventually watched her own family grow. Her life was a tapestry of cherished moments shared with loved ones, and her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was one she embraced with all her heart. Jerry was the loving matriarch of a close-knit family, her wisdom and compassion guiding them through life’s many seasons.

She was preceded in death by her husband Burt Hornsby; and her two daughters, Karen Dansby and Delainie Casselman.

Survivors include her beloved son, Howard Hornsby Jr. (Hongying Li) of Salem; her adoring grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, who will carry her legacy forward with every step they take.

Her loved ones are all blessed to have known Jerry R. Hornsby, and though she has departed from this earthly realm, her spirit remains a guiding light. Her life was a journey of love, a journey that does not end with her passing but continues in the lives of those she touched. Jerry’s legacy is one of love and kindness, and it will endure in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 4, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at Garden Hills Cemetary.

Jaunita Blackwell

Juanita R. Blackwell, 95, formerly of Opelika passed away Sunday, March 8, after a brief illness due to a stroke.

Juanita was born on April 17, 1930, to Madie and Owen Roughton. In 1947 she married James M. Blackwell and they went on to have two children, James M. Blackwell Jr. “Jimmy” and Johanna Blackwell Bottoms of Destin, Florida.

James and Juanita were the founders of Twin City Wholesale in Opelika which opened in 1964. In 2023, after the business sale, Juanita moved to a memory care facility in Miramar Beach, Florida to be near her daughter. She made many friends there and enjoyed her new home.

Juanita was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband James; son Jimmy; and sister Louise Carroll. She is survived by her daughter Johanna Bottoms (Jimmy); daughter-in-law Barbara Blackwell Bracknell; two grandchildren J. Michael Bottoms Jr. and Jaret Blackwell Bottoms; two sisters Ann Price and Margaret Pittman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, March 13, with visitation at 1 p.m. followed by her service at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.