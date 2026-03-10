Lee County approves solid waste plan update

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted to approve the updated solid waste management plan for the county during the Monday, March 9, commission meeting.

The plan has been a source of contention in the county for many years, since the county instituted a contract with Arrow Disposal, now known as Meridian Waste, in 2021.

Previously, individual and privately owned companies provided trash pickup services in the county. The county’s contract ended this ability.

Many citizens have been displeased since. The county commission, in recent meetings, has been discussing ways to move forward.

“I want to be out of the garbage business altogether,” District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon said during the Feb. 9, commission meeting. “At some point, we need to be out of the garbage business, billing and all.”

Environmental Services Director John McDonald said that the plan, which will be presented to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, would not hinder the county’s ability to change its method of solid waste disposal, or the company or individuals it partnered with to do so.

The vote passed 4-1 with District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand voting no.

“I understand that this is a requirement but after reading over it, I just — and this is me — I just don’t see or feel the benefit or the purpose for the residents of Lee County,” he said.

Leadership Lee County

The Lee County Commission also voted to allocate funds to the Leadership Lee County 2025-26 Class Initiative for Project Mustard Seed.

During the last commission meeting, the commission was visited by Leadership Lee County with an update on its Project Mustard Seed.

The goal of Project Mustard Seed is to provide several benefits and improvements to the Community Market, an outreach of the Food Bank of East Alabama.

The project’s goal is, “To transform the market’s exterior … into a welcoming, vibrant, outdoor oasis,” said Wade Bennett, a member of the Leadership Lee County class. “We are attempting to turn a bare lot into a functional community hub.”

LaGrand proposed each commissioner providing $500 for a total of $2,500 for Leadership Lee County to purchase picnic tables, which was approved. This covered the remaining costs needed for the tables.

Other improvements include concrete, a pergola, tables and hopefully, in the future, things like gardens, greenhouses or a playground.

