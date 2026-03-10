Alabama Extension to host ‘Cooptastic’ backyard chicken workshop

CONTRIBUTED BY MARY WILSON ACES

OPELIKA — It is time for backyard chicken owners to flock to Opelika for the two-day Cooptastic conference. Presented by Alabama Extension at Auburn University, the conference features educational content fit for small flock owners of all skill levels — from beginner to advanced.

Cooptastic will take place March 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Opelika Public Library. It is free to attend. Walk-ins are welcome, but there also is an option to register in advance at aces.edu/go/Cooptastic26.

What to Expect

Brigid McCrea, small flock poultry specialist with Alabama Extension, said Cooptastic provides the basics for those just getting started, as well as the latest research-based information that will help them make the best possible management decisions for their flocks.

“Each day includes four sessions, and poultry flock owners can choose between two options in each session,” said McCrea, who also organized the event. “That allows us to serve people who are new to raising backyard chickens while also providing content for the most experienced growers. Plus, sessions cover egg and meat production.”

Session topics range from cleaning eggs and poultry nutrition to preserving harvests and understanding why a flock might stop laying.

“We really put together a great slate of speakers from Alabama Extension, Auburn University and Mississippi State University along with poultry growers themselves,” McCrea said. “Our goal is to provide people with information they can immediately put into action back at their farms and homes.”

More Information

The Cooptastic agenda and registration links are available at aces.edu. For additional information, contact McCrea at mccreba@aces.edu or (334) 750-5213.