Letter to the editor: Citizens rights are being ignored

OPINION — The City Manager [along] with our Council and Mayor have ignored the rights of the Auburn Citizens’ for too long. Appointments of 120 members comprised of 22 boards and one commission are basically controlled by the same families and associates for generations, I guess for their personal benefits. Allowing most members to be appointed for two terms that amount to eight, 10 and 12 years while misusing the pool of Auburn citizen talent should not ever happen.

Even the few task forces that have been formed, their members have had their responsibilities neutered by the mayor and city manager over the years.

The Auburn City Council is made up of good and respectful members, but unfortunately, [they] are ill informed. They allow the city manager to belittle citizens who speak out while controlling information that hinders their decision process which affects the Auburn citizens’ lives.

Public records requests are being ignored by our city manager concerning excessive expenditures for Solid Waste Management Fund, excessive city government growth, excessive automotive purchases and so much more.

The council continues to allow the city manager to spend the bloated and excessive revenue with limited citizens involvement.

It is time to stop government growth while accounting for all funds expended and used for the proper needs.

It is time to change the direction of downtown and direction of the 2030 and 2040 Auburn Plans that are affecting every citizen and every neighborhood.

It is time to form real citizens task forces that address citizens issue and develop strategies that will be approved by the council and carried out by the Auburn city management.

It is time for the Auburn citizens to get their local neighbors to run for council members and mayor. We should never have uncontested council position, including the mayor position.

Unfortunately, this has been the fault of we, yes, we the Auburn citizens.

We must vote intelligently.

Robert Wilkins

Auburn, Alabama